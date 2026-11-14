Hoover’s retail scene is busy right now, with several front-line and manager roles hiring. If you like helping people and keeping a store running smoothly, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc. (Ross Dress for Less)

Ross Stores, Inc. (Ross Dress for Less) Location: Hoover, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation – sales floor, stockroom, and front end – while coaching assistant managers and associates. This role is heavy on people leadership, scheduling, payroll, and keeping the store easy to shop and well‑merchandised.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same job – this link goes to the LinkedIn posting.

Employer: ACP Inc.

Location: Hoover, AL

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Help customers at the counter and by phone with detailing products and accessories, plus light warehouse and inventory work. Monday–Friday 9–5 with optional Saturday overtime, and a strong benefits package including 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: Safelite

Location: Hoover, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus opportunities)

Run a busy service-focused store, leading the team on customer experience, scheduling, inventory, safety, and quality installs/repairs. Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, PTO, holidays, paid volunteer days, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, and full benefits.

Employer: Jefferson Credit Union

Location: Hoover, AL 35226

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour

Front-line banking role helping members with deposits, payments, new accounts, and basic loan applications. Good fit if you have cash-handling and relationship experience and want steady hours in a professional office setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, experience, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.