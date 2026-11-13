Hoover’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from animal care to pediatric surgery and home health. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: Mission Pet Health (Oak View Animal Hospital)

Mission Pet Health (Oak View Animal Hospital) Location: Hoover, AL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Hands-on role with pets in a well-known, full-service animal hospital that’s been in Hoover for 40+ years. You’ll support vets with exams, lab work, surgery prep, and client communication, with chances to grow toward a credentialed vet tech role.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Hoover, AL (home health)

(home health) Type: PRN / As-needed

Pay: Not listed

Provide therapy in patients’ homes, following the plan of care and teaching patients and families. Good fit if you’re a licensed COTA with at least one year of experience and want flexible PRN work with access to 401(k) match, CE/scholarship options, and medical benefits if eligible.

Employer: Children’s of Alabama

Location: Children’s South, Hoover, AL

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri ~8:00–4:30)

Pay: Not listed

Support nurses, patients, and families in outpatient pediatric specialty clinics. Great entry point if you have 6+ months recent patient care experience or a CNA/CMA/PCT/EMT certification, and want steady weekday hours.

Employer: Children’s of Alabama

Location: Children’s South, Hoover, AL

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri)

Pay: Not listed + $45,000 sign-on bonus

Pediatric outpatient surgery center with 6 ORs, caring for healthy kids ages ~4 months–20 years. Ideal for a Master’s-prepared CRNA who wants weekday hours, no residents, and a focused pediatric anesthesia environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.