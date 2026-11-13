Hoover’s retail scene is busy, especially around Riverchase and the big shopping corridors. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local customer service jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Hoover, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Stock and rotate farm-fresh produce, help customers make healthy choices, and keep displays looking great in a fast-paced grocery setting. Perks include competitive pay, store discount, flexible schedules, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, and potential medical/vision/dental if eligible.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Hoover, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role where you coach a small team, help customers stay safe on the road, and work on the shop floor (no desk job). Highlights include Sundays off, weekly pay, paid training, PTO, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with up to 6% match, and clear promotion-from-within paths.

Employer: Lane Bryant

Location: Riverchase Galleria, Hoover, AL

Type: Regular / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help create a warm, confidence-boosting shopping experience at this iconic plus-size fashion brand. You’ll focus on styling, customer service, and basic store operations, with merchandise discounts, 401(k), and growth and training opportunities across sister brands.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good retail roles in Hoover tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.