💻 Hoover IT Jobs: Multiple Roles at Regions, $50K–$100K+

Hoover’s tech scene is busy, especially around the Riverchase Operations Center. If you’re into IT, data, or Salesforce, Regions has several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Regions Financial

Regions Financial Location: Hoover, AL (Riverchase Operations Center; must live within driving distance of Birmingham, Atlanta, or Charlotte)

(Riverchase Operations Center; must live within driving distance of Birmingham, Atlanta, or Charlotte) Salary: $79,223 – $100,070 target range

target range Type: Full-time, exempt (no overtime)

Use advanced analytics to spot and stop fraud, protect the bank from losses, and build reports and dashboards leaders actually use. This role is great if you have strong SQL/Python/BI tools skills and want to work with big data, machine learning, and data governance in a banking environment.

Employer: Regions Financial

Regions Financial Location: Hoover, AL (Riverchase Operations Center)

(Riverchase Operations Center) Salary: $50,500 – $63,650 target range

target range Type: Full-time, hourly (overtime-eligible)

Support internal users by handling tougher IT tickets, from calls and chats to email, using tools like ServiceNow, Active Directory, and Microsoft 365. Good fit if you have 2+ years of PC troubleshooting, a Security+ or similar cert, and like solving tech problems while keeping customers happy.

Employer: Regions Financial

Regions Financial Location: Hoover, AL (Riverchase Operations Center)

(Riverchase Operations Center) Salary: $100,634 – $128,130 target range

target range Type: Full-time, exempt (no overtime)

Own and grow Salesforce Financial Services Cloud for consumer banking—think CRM, referrals, opportunities, and banker workflows. Ideal if you have 5+ years in product/process work, Agile experience, and want to lead cross‑functional projects that boost banker productivity and customer experience; Salesforce and SAFe certifications are a plus.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while they’re still accepting applications.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.