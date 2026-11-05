🏗️ Several Architecture & Engineering Roles Around Hoover, AL

Hoover’s engineering scene is busy right now, with land development and testing work growing across the Birmingham area. If you’re in civil, geotech, or materials testing, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: LJA

LJA Location: Hoover, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level civil role where you’ll use AutoCAD Civil 3D, Bluebeam, and Microsoft Office to support land development projects for public and private clients. Great fit if you have a BS in Civil (ABET), want hands-on design experience, and like the idea of a 100% employee-owned firm with strong training and growth paths.

Employer: LJA

LJA Location: Hoover, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior civil engineer role leading complex commercial and industrial site design projects, managing teams, and handling client relationships and business development. Best for a PE Civil with 10+ years of site design experience who wants both technical leadership and client-facing responsibility at an employee-owned company.

Employer: Terracon

Terracon Location: Birmingham, AL (Gulf Coast Region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the geotechnical department for a large, national, employee-owned consulting firm. You’ll oversee projects, proposals, staffing, safety, and business development, so it’s ideal for a licensed engineer with 7+ years of geotech consulting who’s ready to own P&L metrics and grow a team.

Employer: Seneca Resources (supporting Terracon)

Seneca Resources (supporting Terracon) Location: Hoover, AL

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Field and lab construction materials testing role working with soils, concrete, asphalt, and steel, plus daily reporting and equipment care. Good match if you have 1–2 years’ experience, a valid driver’s license, and certifications like ACI Concrete Field Testing Tech Grade I or NICET/ICC/AWS/ASNT credentials.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Hoover’s engineering market is active, so similar roles tend to pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.