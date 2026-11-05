🐱 Sweet Hoover Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption Near You

Six very special cats in Hoover are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home. All are available through Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue in Hoover, AL.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue – Hoover, AL 35226

Phone: (205) 302-8883

Adzuki is one of a litter of rescued siblings (Garbanzo, Toe, Chili, Edamame, Borlotti, and Adzuki). Their mom could no longer care for them, so the rescue stepped in to help. He’s a young medium-haired kitten who’s now safe and ready to grow up in a real home.

👉 Meet Adzuki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue – Hoover, AL 35226

Phone: (205) 302-8883

Borlotti is another of the rescued siblings from this special litter. He’s a baby medium-haired boy who has been cared for by the rescue since his mom couldn’t continue to raise them.

👉 Meet Borlotti and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue – Hoover, AL 35226

Phone: (205) 302-8883

Chili is a baby girl from the same rescued litter. She’s a medium-haired kitten who has been given a second chance thanks to the rescue.

👉 Meet Chili and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue – Hoover, AL 35226

Phone: (205) 302-8883

Edamame is a baby medium-haired boy, also one of the rescued siblings. He’s been raised in rescue care and is now ready for a forever family.

👉 Meet Edamame and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue – Hoover, AL 35226

Phone: (205) 302-8883

Garbanzo is a baby medium-haired girl from the same litter as Adzuki, Borlotti, Chili, Edamame, and Toe. All were rescued together when their mom couldn’t care for them.

👉 Meet Garbanzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue – Hoover, AL 35226

Phone: (205) 302-8883

Toe is the last of this adorable rescued sibling group. He’s a baby medium-haired boy who has grown up in rescue care and is now ready for a loving home.

👉 Meet Toe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue – Hoover, AL 35226

Phone: (205) 302-8883

Alice is a beautiful adult cat whose life changed when her owners could no longer care for her. She’s working on finding her balance and trust again, and the rescue believes she has great potential. They feel she should stay with her longtime friend Percie, with whom she has lived for several years.

👉 Meet Alice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue – Hoover, AL 35226

Phone: (205) 302-8883

Percie had a severely broken leg as a tiny 5-week-old kitten. Her right front leg had to be amputated when she was only 8 weeks old, but she adapted completely and gets around without any issue. She has an independent spirit and is very fond of Alice, her companion of two years. The rescue says they would make a good pair and hopes they can be adopted together.

👉 Meet Percie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Hoover, AL, please consider opening your home to one (or a pair) of these wonderful cats. You can call Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue at (205) 302-8883 or click the links above to learn more and start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.