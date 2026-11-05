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🏥 Hoover, AL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Therapy Openings
Healthcare hiring around Hoover, AL is steady right now, especially in home health and clinic-based nursing. If you like one-on-one patient care or a steady weekday schedule, these are worth a look.
Home Health Baylor Registered Nurse (RN) – $77K–$106K + $15K Sign-On
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)
- Location: Hoover, AL (patient homes)
- Type: Full-time, 32 hrs/week, pay-per-visit
- Pay: $49–$69 per visit; estimated $77,200–$106,200/year
- Perks: $15,000 sign-on bonus, full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, parental leave, disability, life insurance
You’ll provide one-on-one skilled nursing in patients’ homes—meds, wound care, assessments, and care plans—while leading home health aides and working closely with physicians. Great fit if you have med-surg, ICU, ER, or acute experience and want more autonomy and relationship-based care.
Home Health Occupational Therapist Assistant (OTA)
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health
- Location: Hoover, AL (patient homes)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, pay-per-visit
- Pay: $41–$57 per visit; estimated $64,000–$87,500/year
- Perks: Full Humana benefits – medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, parental leave, disability, life insurance
Work under an OT to help patients regain strength, mobility, and independence at home—think ADLs, adaptive equipment, and community reintegration. Good for OTAs with current licensure, CPR, and reliable transportation who enjoy functional, real-life rehab.
$10,000 Sign-On – Home Health Case Manager (RN) – ProHealth
- Employer: ProHealth Group – ProHealth Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Hoover, AL (Birmingham area)
- Type: Likely Full-time (home health, field-based)
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus eligible
- Licenses: RN + CPR required
You’ll manage the full home health RN scope: initial evaluations, OASIS, care plans, skilled visits, coordination with the team, and on-call rotation. Ideal if you have 2+ years RN experience, like autonomy, and are comfortable with documentation and ICD-10.
RN – Procedure Nurse, Oral Surgery – Hoover Clinic (UAB Medicine)
- Employer: UAB Medicine
- Location: Hoover, AL – Oral Surgery Clinic
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Perks: Generous PTO, education assistance, wellness programs, paid parental leave, and PSLF-eligible employer
Clinic-based RN role using the full nursing process for oral surgery patients—pre/post-procedure care, patient education, and coordination with the care team. Great if you want day-shift, no nights and the stability and benefits of a large academic health system.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—home health and clinic RN roles in Hoover tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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