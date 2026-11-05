🏥 Hoover, AL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Therapy Openings

Healthcare hiring around Hoover, AL is steady right now, especially in home health and clinic-based nursing. If you like one-on-one patient care or a steady weekday schedule, these are worth a look.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)

CenterWell Home Health (a company) Location: Hoover, AL (patient homes)

(patient homes) Type: Full-time, 32 hrs/week, pay-per-visit

Pay: $49–$69 per visit ; estimated $77,200–$106,200/year

; estimated Perks: $15,000 sign-on bonus, full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, parental leave, disability, life insurance

You’ll provide one-on-one skilled nursing in patients’ homes—meds, wound care, assessments, and care plans—while leading home health aides and working closely with physicians. Great fit if you have med-surg, ICU, ER, or acute experience and want more autonomy and relationship-based care.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health

CenterWell Home Health Location: Hoover, AL (patient homes)

(patient homes) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, pay-per-visit

Pay: $41–$57 per visit ; estimated $64,000–$87,500/year

; estimated Perks: Full Humana benefits – medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, parental leave, disability, life insurance

Work under an OT to help patients regain strength, mobility, and independence at home—think ADLs, adaptive equipment, and community reintegration. Good for OTAs with current licensure, CPR, and reliable transportation who enjoy functional, real-life rehab.

Employer: ProHealth Group – ProHealth Home Health & Hospice

Location: Hoover, AL (Birmingham area)

Type: Likely Full-time (home health, field-based)

Likely (home health, field-based) Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus eligible

Licenses: RN + CPR required

You’ll manage the full home health RN scope: initial evaluations, OASIS, care plans, skilled visits, coordination with the team, and on-call rotation. Ideal if you have 2+ years RN experience, like autonomy, and are comfortable with documentation and ICD-10.

Employer: UAB Medicine

Location: Hoover, AL – Oral Surgery Clinic

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Perks: Generous PTO, education assistance, wellness programs, paid parental leave, and PSLF-eligible employer

Clinic-based RN role using the full nursing process for oral surgery patients—pre/post-procedure care, patient education, and coordination with the care team. Great if you want day-shift, no nights and the stability and benefits of a large academic health system.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—home health and clinic RN roles in Hoover tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.