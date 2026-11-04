💻 Hoover, AL IT Hiring: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles

Hoover’s tech scene is busy right now, with banks and industry leaders hiring for data, security, and finance systems roles. If you’ve got solid IT skills, there’s real career and salary growth on the table.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank Location: Remote (listed for Hoover, AL )

(listed for ) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead enterprise-scale AI and cybersecurity solutions for a major bank. This senior role owns architecture, secure SDLC, cloud-native platforms, and AI/ML tools for threat detection and automation, while mentoring engineers and setting security standards.

Employer: SJE Inc.

Location: Hybrid – Hoover, AL (2–3 days/week in office)

(2–3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the in-house expert for SJE’s OneStream Corporate Performance Management platform. You’ll handle configuration, security, integrations, and upgrades, and partner closely with Finance and Accounting on consolidations, reporting, budgeting, and forecasting.

Employer: Regions Financial

Location: Riverchase Operations Center, Hoover, AL

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary Range (target): $79,222 – $100,070 (not incentive-eligible)

Turn data into clear insights for leaders at a major regional bank. This role builds and maintains databases and reports, supports automation, and uses tools like SQL, SAS, Tableau/Power BI, and Python to drive data-informed decisions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.