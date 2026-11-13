The Giving A Smile Foundation proudly hosted its 2nd Annual Smile Under the Stars Charity Gala on November 12th, 2026, at The Beverly Hilton, presented by Rifkin Raanan Dentistry. The special evening was hosted by Kelsey Grammer and honored renowned attorney and philanthropist Robert Shapiro and his wife, Linell Shapiro, for their extraordinary contributions to youth wellness and philanthropy. The gala featured a special headlining performance by multi-platinum rock band The Calling, featuring Alex Band, Daniel Damico, and Dom Liberati, known for their global hit “Wherever You Will Go” with their new album out now. Another featured performance included incredible singer Ortal Edri who brought down the house with a Whitney Houston cover, with evening presenters Katie Cassidy and Jaime King.

Kelsey Grammer hosts the Giving A Smile Foundation’s 2nd Annual Smile Under the Stars Charity Gala Presented by Rifkin Raanan Dentistry, Honoring Robert and Linell Shapiro, with a Headlining Performance by The Calling at The Beverly Hilton on November 12, 2026.(Photo credit: Michael Simon / Getty Images )

The event brought together leading entertainers, philanthropists, industry visionaries, and community advocates in support of the Foundation’s mission to provide high-quality, no-cost dental care to underserved children and young adults across Los Angeles.

Celebrity Guests & Notables who attended the gala included Kelsey Grammer (Host), Audrina Patridge (host of her new Say More podcast) with guest Rick Taldykin, Jaime King (Actor, Filmmaker) – wearing Alice and Olivia, Katie Cassidy (Actor, Director), honorees Robert Shapiro (Attorney & Entrepreneur, Honoree) and wife Linell Shapiro (Honoree), Actor Chin Han (Mortal Combat), Actor Kai Caster (Yellowstone and Frisco King), Actor Jasper Polish (Animal Kingdom), Actor Jean-Baptise Bandon, Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules and Special Forces) with date Anna Dang, Derek Warburton (Fashion Personality), Dr. Sharona Nazarian (Former Mayor of Beverly Hills), Dr. Diba Adami,Lorrie Bartlett (Senior Head of Talent at CAA), Jaden Bojsen (Notable DJ & Music Artist), Actor Deva Holliday, TV Host Madison Brodsky, Pookie Chapstick (DJ), and more.

(L-R) Tom Sandoval and date Anna Dang, Katie Cassidy, Audrina Patridge, and Jaime King attend the Giving A Smile Foundation’s 2nd Annual Smile Under the Stars Charity Gala Presented by Rifkin Raanan Dentistry, Honoring Robert and Linell Shapiro, with a Headlining Performance by The Calling at The Beverly Hilton on November 12, 2026. (Photo credit: Michael Simon / Getty Images )

Presented by Rifkin Raanan Dentistry, all of the doctors hit the carpet – Dr. Rodney Raanan DDS, MMSc, Dr. Justin Raanan DDS, MMSc, Dr. Steven Rifkin, Dr. Robert Rifkin, Susan Rifkin DDS, and Dr. Daniel Nazarian plus Dr. Laurence Rifkin.

(L-R) Dr. Justin Raanan DDS, MMSc, Dr. Rodney Raanan DDS, MMSc, Dr. Robert Rifkin, Kelsey Grammer, and Dr. Steven Rifkin hit the carpet at the Giving A Smile Foundation’s 2nd Annual Smile Under the Stars Charity Gala Presented by Rifkin Raanan Dentistry, Honoring Robert and Linell Shapiro, with a Headlining Performance by The Calling at The Beverly Hilton on November 12, 2026. (Photo credit: Michael Simon / Getty Images )

Additional attendees included Grant Shapiro (Son of Robert Shapiro), Klaus Heidegger (Former Alpine Skier), Shery Levy (CEO of XVIII KARATS) Gigiani Ragsdale, Stefano Morellina, Melanie and Brent Kaplan,Tanasha Allwood, Ashley Cahn, Dr. Garret Kaplan, Dr. Greg Kaplan, Katherine Guffra, Keenan Kelley, Christine Averill, Jerry Gregorio, Phil Shakro, Anna Dang, Kurtis Sundblom (Nonprofit Executive),

The evening also welcomed The Calling’s Alex Band,Daniel Damico, and Dom Liberati, alongside the dentists of Rifkin Raanan Beverly Hills Dentistry, who hosted the gala in support of their foundation, Giving A Smile — Dr. Rodney Raanan DDS, MMSc, Dr. Justin Raanan DDS, MMSc, Dr. Steven Rifkin, Dr. Robert Rifkin, Susan Rifkin DDS, and Dr. Daniel Nazarian.

The evening celebrated the philanthropic contributions of Robert and Linell Shapiro, founders of the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention, established in memory of their son, Brent, in 2005. Through initiatives including Brent’s Club, the Shapiros have helped empower thousands of young people through education, prevention, and community support. The gala also highlighted a new partnership between the Giving A Smile Foundation and the Shapiros, furthering their shared commitment to improving the health and well-being of vulnerable youth throughout Los Angeles.

(L-R) Honorees Linell and Robert Shapiro attend the Giving A Smile Foundation’s 2nd Annual Smile Under the Stars Charity Gala Presented by Rifkin Raanan Dentistry, with a Headlining Performance by The Calling at The Beverly Hilton on November 12, 2026. (Photo credit: Michael Simon / Getty Images )

The Giving A Smile Foundation’s 2 Annual Smile Under the Stars Charity Gala was presented by Rifkin Raanan Dentistry, with support from sponsors and partners including Casa Azul Tequila, Miller Barondess, Beverly Bar, The Brent Shapiro Foundation, George Lucas Educational Foundation, The Beverly Hilton, Little Smiles of Beverly Hills, CoDentist, and Albrus. The gala’s design was brought to life by renowned celebrity event designer Kevin Lee, with red carpet and PR led by The Influence team and Ali Lasky.

Proceeds from the gala directly support the development and long-term operation of the Foundation’s permanent, no-cost dental clinic, ensuring that no child or young adult is turned away due to financial hardship. The clinic will provide advanced dental treatments, preventive education, and critical oral-health resources to underserved youth across Los Angeles. In addition to the permanent clinic, the Foundation is raising funds to launch two fully equipped mobile dental units, expanding access to free, high-quality dental care directly within underserved communities.

This gala directly supports the creation and operation of the Foundation’s permanent clinic, ensuring no child or young adult is turned away due to financial hardship. Proceeds will fund advanced dental treatments, preventive education, and the expansion of vital oral-health resources for vulnerable young people throughout Los Angeles. Through its permanent clinic and planned mobile dental units, the Giving A Smile Foundation aims to remove barriers to essential dental care and bring healthier futures—and brighter smiles—to thousands of young people throughout the community.

About the Giving A Smile Foundation

The Giving A Smile Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing comprehensive dental care to underserved children and young adults. Guided by compassion, equity, and community partnership, the Foundation delivers treatment, preventive education, and essential year-round resources to ensure every young person has the opportunity for a healthier future and a confident smile.

For more information, please visit the Foundation’s website:givingasmile.org and follow@givingasmile on Instagram and follow @rifkinraanan for news on their dental practice, which features offices in Beverly Hills and Brentwood. Visit https://rifkinraanan.com/to learn more.

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The post Kelsey Grammer Hosts Giving A Smile Foundation’s 2nd Annual Gala in Beverly Hills appeared first on hoopLA.