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⚡ Hooksett NH Utility Jobs: Multiple Eversource Openings
Hooksett’s utility scene is busy right now, with Eversource Energy hiring for several solid, long-term roles. If you like power systems, field work, or compliance, these are worth a look.
Associate Engineer, Reliability Compliance (Hybrid)
- Employer: Eversource Energy
- Location: Hooksett, NH (also Westwood, MA or Berlin, CT)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Salary: $71,610–$79,570/year (plus potential incentive)
Entry-level engineering role (0–3 years) focused on NERC/NPCC/ISO-NE reliability compliance for the transmission system. You’ll work with operations and planning teams, help prepare regulatory filings, track key performance metrics, and keep compliance records tight and organized.
Communications & Control Worker III-L
- Employer: Eversource Energy
- Location: Hooksett, NH
- Type: Full-time, union
- Starting Pay: $41.84/hour
Hands-on field and technical work on protection & control, SCADA, telecom, and distribution automation gear across Eversource’s territory. Good fit if you have an electrical or electronics associate degree, can read electrical drawings, and don’t mind travel, overtime, and storm duty.
Communications & Control Worker IIIL
- Employer: Eversource Energy
- Location: Hooksett, NH
- Type: Full-time, union
- Starting Pay: $41.84/hour
Very similar progression role working on IEDs, relays, PLCs, SCADA, and telecom systems, with travel, overtime, and emergency restoration work. Requires an electrical/electronics-related associate degree, valid driver’s license, and passing the EEI Technician’s Aptitude Test.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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