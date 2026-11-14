Hooksett’s utility scene is busy right now, with Eversource Energy hiring for several solid, long-term roles. If you like power systems, field work, or compliance, these are worth a look.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Location: Hooksett, NH (also Westwood, MA or Berlin, CT)

(also Westwood, MA or Berlin, CT) Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $71,610–$79,570/year (plus potential incentive)

Entry-level engineering role (0–3 years) focused on NERC/NPCC/ISO-NE reliability compliance for the transmission system. You’ll work with operations and planning teams, help prepare regulatory filings, track key performance metrics, and keep compliance records tight and organized.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Location: Hooksett, NH

Type: Full-time, union

Starting Pay: $41.84/hour

Hands-on field and technical work on protection & control, SCADA, telecom, and distribution automation gear across Eversource’s territory. Good fit if you have an electrical or electronics associate degree, can read electrical drawings, and don’t mind travel, overtime, and storm duty.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Location: Hooksett, NH

Type: Full-time, union

Starting Pay: $41.84/hour

Very similar progression role working on IEDs, relays, PLCs, SCADA, and telecom systems, with travel, overtime, and emergency restoration work. Requires an electrical/electronics-related associate degree, valid driver’s license, and passing the EEI Technician’s Aptitude Test.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.