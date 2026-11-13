Hooksett’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like leading systems or working hands-on with metal and freight. Here are a few strong picks worth a look.

Employer: GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Location: Hooksett, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the quality management system (AS9100) for a major aerospace site, owning audits, documentation, KPIs, and continuous improvement. This is a senior role with direct reports and access to strong benefits (healthcare, 401(k) with company contributions, PTO, and more) in a well-known global company.

Employer: R.A.S Logistics

Location: Hooksett, NH

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Physical, active warehouse role where you’ll unload trucks, stage routes, and handle inventory for a home-delivery leader. Comes with 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, life insurance, and PTO/floating holidays if you like steady work and a team setting.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a manufacturer in Pembroke, NH)

(recruiting for a manufacturer in Pembroke, NH) Location: Suncook / Pembroke, NH area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24–$28 per hour

Run CNC press brakes on metal parts for a global food-processing equipment maker, using blueprints and precision tools on a steady day shift (about 7:00am–3:30pm). Good fit if you have 1–2 years of CNC or press brake experience and want solid pay plus benefits, PTO, and holidays off (including your birthday).

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar openings you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.