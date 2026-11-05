🍽️ Hooksett NH Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Hooksett’s food scene is busy, from highway stops to grocery counters. If you like fast-paced kitchens and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Granite State Hospitality – The Common Man Roadside

Granite State Hospitality – The Common Man Roadside Location: Hooksett, NH (I-93 North Welcome Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour, depending on experience

Work in a fun, fast-paced commissary kitchen prepping ingredients, baked goods, and packaged items for guests on the go. Typical shifts are 7am–3pm, with free meals every shift, flexible scheduling, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow.

Employer: American Food & Vending / American Dining Creations

Location: Hooksett, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Pay varies by location (not listed for this site)

Support the Executive Chef and General Manager with daily culinary operations, catering, and BOH staff supervision. Good fit if you have culinary leadership experience, know food safety rules, and want weekly pay, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision options.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Location: Hooksett, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role cutting and trimming meat, keeping displays stocked, and helping customers with special cut requests. You’ll use knives, grinders, and saws, work in refrigerated areas, and get weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health and 401(k) benefits for eligible employees.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.