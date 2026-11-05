🛒 Hooksett, NH Retail Jobs: Multiple Store & Manager Roles

Hooksett’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across stores and shifts. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies) Location: Hooksett, NH

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Salary: Not listed

Lead the overnight team keeping the store clean, stocked, and easy to shop. This is a good fit if you like staying active, working with inventory, and helping customers while the store is quieter. Benefits include weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, health benefits, and PTO for eligible employees.

Note: This Overnight Crew Chief role also appears on Indeed via Shaw’s; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Hooksett, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.16–$48.56 per hour (depends on experience and other factors)

This is a fast-track program into a Walgreens Store Manager role. You’ll shadow current leaders, learn both front-end and pharmacy operations, and get deep training in people management, store performance, and customer experience. Good for someone with solid retail management background who wants clear growth and strong pay.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: Hooksett, NH

Type: Full-time (often 40+ hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Run a busy coffeehouse and lead a team focused on connection and great service. Starbucks highlights strong leadership growth plus a big benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, sick time, 401(k) with match, stock programs, and tuition coverage for a first-time bachelor’s degree through ASU Online.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply if something catches your eye.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.