Hood River’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and medical assistants. If you want steady work with great views of the Gorge, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Providence at Home with Compassus

Providence at Home with Compassus Location: Hood River / Portland-Gorge, OR (home health)

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, weekday days)

Pay: $50.21–$70.04/hour

Plan and manage in-home care with an interdisciplinary team, focusing on quality, patient-centered nursing in the Gorge area. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, mileage reimbursement, CE support) and room to grow your home health career.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Hood River, OR

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, nights, 3x12s)

Pay: $2,655–$2,856/week (includes stipends)

L&D travel RN role at a 25-bed critical access hospital using Epic, with night shifts and a quick-license state. Aya offers day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, CEUs, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital

Location: Hood River, OR (on-site, 810 12th St)

Type: Per Diem, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, 7:30am–5:00pm, no holidays)

Pay Range: $21.69–$33.19/hour

Support hematology/oncology patients as an MA II, using your clinical skills (vitals, injections, meds) in a weekday-only role. Backed by Providence’s large system and benefits, with a focus on whole-person, team-based care.

If one of these feels close to what you want, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.