Hood River’s food and hotel scene is busy year-round, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of part-time and flexible hours if you want to stay local and customer-facing.

Employer: Pine Street Bakery

Pine Street Bakery Location: Hood River, OR (The Heights)

(The Heights) Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour (includes tips)

Perks: Shift meals, weekly bread, sick pay, employee discount, paid training, end-of-day take-home food (health plan for full-time only)

Work in a popular neighborhood café making coffee drinks, running food, and helping customers with breads, pastries, and sandwiches. Great fit if you like a busy, social job and can work between 6am–5pm, Monday–Saturday.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Hood River, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed) Perks: Flexible schedules, early access to part of your paycheck, associate discounts, training and growth support, health and welfare benefits for eligible staff, vacation/PTO

Hands-on role cutting, packaging, and displaying fresh fruits and veggies, plus helping customers in a fast-paced grocery setting. Good for someone who likes food prep, staying active, and working on a team.

Employer: Columbia Cliff Villas Hotel

Location: Hood River, OR

Type: Part- to full-time (12–36 hours/week) , on-site

, on-site Pay: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discounts, flexible schedule, paid time off

Front desk role at a luxury boutique hotel with Columbia River Gorge views—checking guests in and out, handling reservations, calls, and payments, and working closely with housekeeping and maintenance. Good match if you’re organized, friendly, and okay with evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.