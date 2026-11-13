Hood River’s retail scene is busy year-round, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. These roles are great if you like helping people, staying active, and being part of a local team.

Employer: Bi-Mart

Bi-Mart Location: Hood River, OR

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: $16.10 – $19.25/hour

Unload trucks, stock shelves, and get the store ready before customers arrive. Four 10-hour overnight shifts mean three days off each week, plus employee ownership, store discounts, and a full benefits package for full-time staff.

Employer: WaFd Bank

Location: Hood River, OR

Type: Full-time, weekdays

Pay: $18.00 – $23.98/hour

Front-line banking role helping customers with everyday transactions and questions. Monday–Friday hours (weekends off), strong training, and growth potential if you want a long-term career in finance.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Hood River, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on job prepping fresh fruits and veggies, keeping displays looking great, and helping shoppers in the produce section. Good fit if you like active work, food prep, flexible schedules, and weekly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby and often has room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.