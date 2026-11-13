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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Hood River, OR
Hood River’s retail scene is busy year-round, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. These roles are great if you like helping people, staying active, and being part of a local team.
Overnight Freight Clerk
- Employer: Bi-Mart
- Location: Hood River, OR
- Type: Full-time, overnight
- Pay: $16.10 – $19.25/hour
Unload trucks, stock shelves, and get the store ready before customers arrive. Four 10-hour overnight shifts mean three days off each week, plus employee ownership, store discounts, and a full benefits package for full-time staff.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: WaFd Bank
- Location: Hood River, OR
- Type: Full-time, weekdays
- Pay: $18.00 – $23.98/hour
Front-line banking role helping customers with everyday transactions and questions. Monday–Friday hours (weekends off), strong training, and growth potential if you want a long-term career in finance.
Fresh Cut Produce Clerk
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Hood River, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on job prepping fresh fruits and veggies, keeping displays looking great, and helping shoppers in the produce section. Good fit if you like active work, food prep, flexible schedules, and weekly pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby and often has room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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