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Hood County
Wise-Chem sponsors Run Run Rudolph fundraiser
10 days ago
Wise-Chem Safe Pest Control has joined as a first-time sponsor of the 3rd Annual Run Run Rudolph 5K/1K, supporting Hood County Christmas for Children. The business began helping the group last year and continues to support Christmas gifts for kids and families in Hood County.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hood County Christmas for Children
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