Hood County Animal Control in Granbury has a young female Pit mix named Wanda available for adoption for $25 at 1550 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury, TX 76048. The fee includes a prepaid voucher for sterilization and rabies vaccination at a participating vet, a HomeAgain microchip, first round of vaccines, and pyrantel dewormer. Wanda is about 1–2 years old, is sweet and social, and seems good with other dogs; to ask about adopting her, call 817-573-4277 or email kgreer@hoodcounty.texas.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hood County Animal Control, TX