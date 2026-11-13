Hood County Animal Control in Granbury, TX has Rupers, a neutered male mixed-breed dog about 3–5 years old, available for adoption for $25. The fee includes a prepaid voucher for sterilization and rabies vaccination at a participating vet, a HomeAgain microchip, first round of vaccines, and pyrantel dewormer. Meet Rupers at Hood County Animal Control, 1550 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury, TX 76048, or call 817-573-4277 or email kgreer@hoodcounty.texas.gov for adoption information.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hood County Animal Control, TX