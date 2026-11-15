undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Honolulu Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible & High-Pay Roles
Honolulu’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from home health to long‑term care and even vet clinics. Lots of options here if you want flexible hours, solid benefits, or career growth on Oahu.
Per Diem RN – 8-Hour Home Health Shifts in Hawaii Kai ($70–$80/hr)
- Employer: Always Best Care Senior Services
- Location: Honolulu, HI (Hawaii Kai, Oʻahu)
- Salary: $70–$80/hour
- Type: Per diem / flexible
Pick up 8‑hour RN home health shifts when it works for you—no fixed days. Great if you want high hourly pay, autonomy, and flexibility while doing skilled nursing, assessments, and education in patients’ homes.
Part-Time Registered Nurse – Weekend Day Shift
- Employer: Kahu Malama Nurses (Array Corporation)
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Salary: $49/hour
- Type: Part-time, temporary (weekend days, on-site)
Weekend RN role in a long‑term care setting—good if you want steady extra income without a full‑time commitment. You’ll provide meds, treatments, and resident assessments with a multidisciplinary team.
MDS Coordinator RN – $10,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Volare Health – Hale Nani Nursing Care & Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Salary: $115K–$120K/year DOE + $10,000 sign-on bonus
- Type: Full-time
Leadership RN role focused on MDS, PPS, and restorative programs in a 5‑star quality facility. Ideal if you like assessment, coding, and care planning more than bedside, and want strong benefits and growth.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Hale Nani
- Employer: Volare Health – Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Salary: $31.90–$39.28/hour DOE
- Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling; PT/PRN options mentioned)
Join a 5‑star quality skilled nursing and rehab center with flexible schedules and strong benefits. Open to both new and experienced LPNs who want stable work, PTO, tuition help, and career advancement.
Infection Preventionist (RN)
- Employer: Volare Health – Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Salary: $100,000–$110,000/year DOE
- Type: Full-time
RN leadership role running infection prevention and control for the facility—surveillance, education, outbreak investigations, and policy. Great fit if you have infection control certification and want a focused, non‑bedside specialty.
Graduate Nurse Assistant (Non-Certified NA)
- Employer: Volare Health – Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Salary: $19/hour
- Type: Full-time, 8‑hour shifts
Perfect for recent NA program grads who haven’t certified yet. You’ll get hands‑on resident care experience, support to obtain your CNA within 120 days, and benefits like PTO, insurance, and tuition reimbursement.
Caregiver / CNA / Nurse Aide – Right at Home Oahu (Multiple Focused Roles)
(Covers the various "Caregiver", "CNA", "In Home Caregiver", and "Nursing Assistant" listings from the same franchise employer)
- Employer: Right at Home Oahu (independently owned franchise)
- Location: Honolulu & Oʻahu-wide
- Salary: Up to $28/hour (many roles)
- Type: Full-time & part-time; flexible, on-call options
Right at Home is hiring caregivers, CNAs, and in‑home aides with different angles—great for college students, moms, military spouses, burned‑out facility staff, and experienced CNAs wanting one‑on‑one home care. Expect flexible schedules, weekly direct‑deposit pay, mileage reimbursement, medical/dental/vision options, paid training, and walk‑in interviews on Wednesdays at 1130 Nimitz Hwy Suite A‑263 (Kalihi).
Use the link above to browse the specific postings that match your situation (student, CNA, military spouse, etc.). Most ask for 1+ year of caregiving experience (personal or professional), reliable transportation, and CPR/First Aid (or willingness to get it).
Occupational Therapist – New Grad Home Health Opportunity
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Honolulu / Oʻahu
- Salary: Base pay $70–$75 per point (productivity-based; depends on qualifications and negotiation)
- Type: Full-time
Home health OT role built for new grads with structured orientation, mentorship, and one‑on‑one adult/geriatric care in the home. Includes weekly pay, mileage reimbursement, strong benefits, CE resources, and potential eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).
Field RN – Assessment-Only, No Hands-On Care
- Employer: CareScout
- Location: Honolulu, HI area (travel within ~15 miles)
- Salary: Competitive fixed rates per assessment (not listed; contract-based)
- Type: Contract, PRN, per diem
Independent contractor role for RNs doing cognitive and functional assessments of long‑term care insurance policyholders in their homes—no direct care, just evaluation and documentation via a digital form. You choose which cases to accept through an app, making this good for extra income and schedule control.
Veterinary Assistant – VCA University Animal Hospital Hawaii
- Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals – University Animal Hospital Hawaii
- Location: 2728 Woodlawn Dr, Honolulu, HI 96822
- Salary: $18–$22/hour
- Type: Full-time (M–Th or F–Sun day shifts)
Support vets with animal care while enjoying a big‑company benefits package: medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with employer contribution, CE support, national transfer options, and generous pet care discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.