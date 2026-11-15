Honolulu’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from home health to long‑term care and even vet clinics. Lots of options here if you want flexible hours, solid benefits, or career growth on Oahu.

Employer: Always Best Care Senior Services

Always Best Care Senior Services Location: Honolulu, HI (Hawaii Kai, Oʻahu)

Salary: $70–$80/hour

Type: Per diem / flexible

Pick up 8‑hour RN home health shifts when it works for you—no fixed days. Great if you want high hourly pay, autonomy, and flexibility while doing skilled nursing, assessments, and education in patients’ homes.

Employer: Kahu Malama Nurses (Array Corporation)

Location: Honolulu, HI

Salary: $49/hour

Type: Part-time, temporary (weekend days, on-site)

Weekend RN role in a long‑term care setting—good if you want steady extra income without a full‑time commitment. You’ll provide meds, treatments, and resident assessments with a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Volare Health – Hale Nani Nursing Care & Rehabilitation Center

Location: Honolulu, HI

Salary: $115K–$120K/year DOE + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time

Leadership RN role focused on MDS, PPS, and restorative programs in a 5‑star quality facility. Ideal if you like assessment, coding, and care planning more than bedside, and want strong benefits and growth.

Employer: Volare Health – Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Location: Honolulu, HI

Salary: $31.90–$39.28/hour DOE

Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling; PT/PRN options mentioned)

Join a 5‑star quality skilled nursing and rehab center with flexible schedules and strong benefits. Open to both new and experienced LPNs who want stable work, PTO, tuition help, and career advancement.

Employer: Volare Health – Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Location: Honolulu, HI

Salary: $100,000–$110,000/year DOE

Type: Full-time

RN leadership role running infection prevention and control for the facility—surveillance, education, outbreak investigations, and policy. Great fit if you have infection control certification and want a focused, non‑bedside specialty.

Employer: Volare Health – Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Location: Honolulu, HI

Salary: $19/hour

Type: Full-time, 8‑hour shifts

Perfect for recent NA program grads who haven’t certified yet. You’ll get hands‑on resident care experience, support to obtain your CNA within 120 days, and benefits like PTO, insurance, and tuition reimbursement.

(Covers the various "Caregiver", "CNA", "In Home Caregiver", and "Nursing Assistant" listings from the same franchise employer)

Employer: Right at Home Oahu (independently owned franchise)

Location: Honolulu & Oʻahu-wide

Salary: Up to $28/hour (many roles)

(many roles) Type: Full-time & part-time; flexible, on-call options

Right at Home is hiring caregivers, CNAs, and in‑home aides with different angles—great for college students, moms, military spouses, burned‑out facility staff, and experienced CNAs wanting one‑on‑one home care. Expect flexible schedules, weekly direct‑deposit pay, mileage reimbursement, medical/dental/vision options, paid training, and walk‑in interviews on Wednesdays at 1130 Nimitz Hwy Suite A‑263 (Kalihi).

Use the link above to browse the specific postings that match your situation (student, CNA, military spouse, etc.). Most ask for 1+ year of caregiving experience (personal or professional), reliable transportation, and CPR/First Aid (or willingness to get it).

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Honolulu / Oʻahu

Salary: Base pay $70–$75 per point (productivity-based; depends on qualifications and negotiation)

Base pay (productivity-based; depends on qualifications and negotiation) Type: Full-time

Home health OT role built for new grads with structured orientation, mentorship, and one‑on‑one adult/geriatric care in the home. Includes weekly pay, mileage reimbursement, strong benefits, CE resources, and potential eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).

Employer: CareScout

Location: Honolulu, HI area (travel within ~15 miles)

Salary: Competitive fixed rates per assessment (not listed; contract-based)

Competitive fixed rates per assessment (not listed; contract-based) Type: Contract, PRN, per diem

Independent contractor role for RNs doing cognitive and functional assessments of long‑term care insurance policyholders in their homes—no direct care, just evaluation and documentation via a digital form. You choose which cases to accept through an app, making this good for extra income and schedule control.

Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals – University Animal Hospital Hawaii

Location: 2728 Woodlawn Dr, Honolulu, HI 96822

Salary: $18–$22/hour

Type: Full-time (M–Th or F–Sun day shifts)

Support vets with animal care while enjoying a big‑company benefits package: medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with employer contribution, CE support, national transfer options, and generous pet care discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.