Honolulu has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from baby care to college teaching and even remote content work. Here are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Remote , listed in Honolulu, HI

, listed in Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week), 12-month role

Full-time (40 hrs/week), role Pay: $23.50/hour

Deadline: Applications accepted through November 17, 2026 (may be extended)

You’ll support teacher certification exams by checking and formatting test questions, practice tests, and surveys. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working with content and databases, and want a steady remote schedule.

Employer: 24 Hour Fitness

Location: 1680 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Full-time / Part-time Pay Range: $20.32 – $22.57/hour

Lead group fitness classes and motivate members of all levels, in person and sometimes virtually. Great if you love coaching, have a group exercise certification, and want to blend teaching with fitness.

Employer: Chaminade University of Honolulu

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time, Exempt

Teach undergrad and/or grad economics courses in the College of Business, Innovation & Technology. Ideal for someone with at least a master’s in economics or related field who enjoys small classes and mission-driven work.

Employer: Guitar Center

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $16.00 – $19.50/hour (non-teaching) and up to $25.60/hour total teaching rate, depending on experience

Teach drum (and possibly other instrument) lessons using Guitar Center’s curriculum and help grow the student base. Nice pick if you’re a working musician or music educator who wants flexible teaching hours plus retail perks.

Employer: Kamaʻāina Kids

Location: Waikīkī, Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $19–$21/hour (Infant & Toddler Caregivers); $17–$18.50/hour (Teacher Aides); $500 new hire bonus

Care for infants in a preschool setting—feeding, diapering, playing, and supporting early development. Great for someone who truly loves babies and wants steady weekday hours plus strong childcare and education benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same site. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.