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Honolulu
🎓 Honolulu Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching & Care Roles
4 days ago
Honolulu has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from baby care to college teaching and even remote content work. Here are several solid options to check out this week.
Advanced Associate, Content Quality Assurance (Remote)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Remote, listed in Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week), 12-month role
- Pay: $23.50/hour
- Deadline: Applications accepted through November 17, 2026 (may be extended)
You’ll support teacher certification exams by checking and formatting test questions, practice tests, and surveys. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working with content and databases, and want a steady remote schedule.
Group X Coach
- Employer: 24 Hour Fitness
- Location: 1680 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814
- Type: Full-time / Part-time
- Pay Range: $20.32 – $22.57/hour
Lead group fitness classes and motivate members of all levels, in person and sometimes virtually. Great if you love coaching, have a group exercise certification, and want to blend teaching with fitness.
Adjunct Faculty in Economics
- Employer: Chaminade University of Honolulu
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Part-time, Exempt
Teach undergrad and/or grad economics courses in the College of Business, Innovation & Technology. Ideal for someone with at least a master’s in economics or related field who enjoys small classes and mission-driven work.
Drum Music Teacher – Store 181
- Employer: Guitar Center
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $19.50/hour (non-teaching) and up to $25.60/hour total teaching rate, depending on experience
Teach drum (and possibly other instrument) lessons using Guitar Center’s curriculum and help grow the student base. Nice pick if you’re a working musician or music educator who wants flexible teaching hours plus retail perks.
Infant Caregiver or Aide
- Employer: Kamaʻāina Kids
- Location: Waikīkī, Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- Pay: $19–$21/hour (Infant & Toddler Caregivers); $17–$18.50/hour (Teacher Aides); $500 new hire bonus
Care for infants in a preschool setting—feeding, diapering, playing, and supporting early development. Great for someone who truly loves babies and wants steady weekday hours plus strong childcare and education benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same site. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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