Honolulu’s roads stay busy, and so do the shops and fleets that keep everything moving. If you like working with vehicles or being out on the road, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Master mechanic role keeping a large fleet safe and reliable. You’ll handle advanced diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance across many systems, with a focus on safety, quality work, and clear documentation.

Employer: National Car Rental / Enterprise Mobility

Location: Honolulu, HI 96819

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, incl. weekends & holidays, 7:30am–4pm)

Pay: From $29.45/hr + up to $10/hr extra for ASE certifications

Benefits: Paid time off, employee discount, 401(k) with match & profit sharing, health, dental, vision, life insurance, training & development

Hands-on shop role doing repairs, preventive maintenance, and reconditioning on a rental fleet. Good fit if you have 2+ years’ experience, ASEs, and want steady hours, strong benefits, and extra pay for more certifications.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $25.20–$42.00 flat rate/hr , with up to 32 labor hours guaranteed per week

, with Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, short-term disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, company-funded ASEs

Lead tech role focused on drivability and electrical diagnosis, plus mentoring other techs. Great if you have 3+ years’ experience, multiple ASEs, and like talking directly with customers about what their car needs.

Employer: Coulter Services

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of driving and warehouse work, delivering mattresses and bedding to stores and customers. Good for someone who’s safety-focused, comfortable with lifting, and likes a blend of customer service and back-of-house work.

Employer: Boulder Connect

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Route-based driving role using box and flat-bed trucks to deliver customer orders. Best for drivers who are detail-oriented, careful with loading, and enjoy keeping customers happy with on-time, accurate deliveries.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.