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📣 Honolulu Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings
Honolulu’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in tech, industrial, and building services. If you like closing deals and building long-term client relationships, these roles are worth a look.
Account Executive I – B2B Tech Sales
- Employer: Hawaiian Telcom
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$77,000
Work with business clients (50–1000 employees) to match them with IT and telecom solutions. This role is client-facing, consultative, and ideal if you have 3–5 years of B2B sales and enjoy working with C‑level leaders on bigger, strategic deals.
Sales People – Solar (Contract, Hybrid)
- Employer: Malama Solar
- Location: Honolulu, HI (Hybrid)
- Type: Contract Sales
- Salary: Not listed
Help local homeowners and businesses switch to clean energy while working partly from home. You’ll handle leads, explain solar and financing options, and represent the company at local events and outreach, great if you care about sustainability and community.
Key Accounts Executive – Industrial/MRO
- Employer: MSC Industrial Supply Co.
- Location: Island of Hawaii (Big Island, home office)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation starting at: $42,588–$66,924 (depending on location & experience)
Manage a portfolio of large industrial accounts and grow $1.5M–$2M books of business. This is a fit if you like outside sales, visiting customer sites, and using CRM tools to deepen relationships and expand product use.
Senior Business Development Manager – HVAC Service
- Employer: HSI Mechanical, Inc.
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time, Senior-level
- Salary: Not listed
Lead growth for the HVAC service division by winning and expanding commercial, industrial, institutional, and government accounts. Best for someone with 8+ years in commercial HVAC or mechanical/technical sales who enjoys long-term account strategy and recurring contract revenue.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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