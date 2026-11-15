Honolulu is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from construction to car rental to tech. If you’ve been waiting to step into a bigger management seat, this week has some strong options.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Honolulu, HI (part-time)

(part-time) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, coordinating developers and contractors and running sprints. Good fit if you have 5+ years in technical project management/Scrum and want a high-impact role with a major global firm.

Employer: Construction Management & Development, Inc. (CM&D)

Location: Honolulu, HI (onsite Mon–Thu, remote Fri)

(onsite Mon–Thu, remote Fri) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Owner’s rep role on major healthcare, senior living, housing, and hospitality projects across Hawaiʻi. You’ll lead projects from pre-development through construction, with strong benefits and a mix of office, site, and some remote work.

Employer: ORION

Location: Honolulu, HI (on-site, travel to sites)

(on-site, travel to sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000–$190,000/year DOE

Run marine and heavy civil projects like piers, wharves, and coastal infrastructure, with Orion self-performing much of the work. Ideal if you have a BS in Civil/Construction and 8+ years in marine/heavy civil and want hands-on field involvement.

Employer: ORION Marine Contractors

Location: Hawaii (Honolulu-based, travel as needed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$250,000/year DOE

Senior leadership role overseeing complex, self-perform marine and heavy civil jobs from bid through closeout. Best for seasoned leaders with senior-level PM experience in marine/heavy civil who can manage budgets, teams, and client relationships.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead and grow FCA’s sports ministry in the area through staffing, fundraising, and discipleship. This is a faith-based leadership role focused on coaches and athletes, ideal if you want to combine executive skills with Christian ministry.

Employer: SIXT

Location: Honolulu, HI (regional role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: At least $115,000/year + up to $75,000 annual bonus (paid quarterly)

Oversee rental operations across Hawaii, driving revenue, fleet utilization, and customer experience while coaching location managers. Good match if you have multi-site operations and sales leadership experience in car rental or similar.

Employer: Bowers + Kubota Consulting (100% Employee-Owned)

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$130,000/year DOE

Manage scope, schedule, and budget on large, complex projects (airport experience a plus) while leading internal and external teams. Great for PMs with 5+ years’ experience who want growth at a long-established local firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.