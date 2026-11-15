Honolulu is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are several solid maintenance and custodial roles around town right now.

Employer: The Michaels Organization

The Michaels Organization Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Clean and care for a residential community, inside and out. You’ll handle unit turnover cleaning, light repairs, lawn care, and common areas, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: The Facilities Group Hawaii

The Facilities Group Hawaii Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time, On-call

Pay: Not listed

Good fit if you want flexible hours and have basic skills in plumbing, electrical, HVAC, or carpentry. You’ll do a mix of janitorial and maintenance work for commercial buildings, with access to health, vision, dental, and 401(k).

Employer: The Facilities Group Hawaii

The Facilities Group Hawaii Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, On-call schedule (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM)

(Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM) Pay: Not listed

Full-time version of the on-call tech role, focused on commercial building upkeep. You’ll use your general maintenance skills (plumbing, electrical, carpentry, etc.) and get benefits like health, vision, dental, and 401(k).

Employer: Hotel Equities

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$100,000/year

Lead hotel maintenance and keep all systems running smoothly—guest rooms, public areas, and building equipment. This is a leadership role with strong benefits, career growth, and discounted hotel rates across their portfolio.

Employer: Hawaiian Building Maintenance

Location: Manoa, Oahu, HI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Fri–Tue, 3:30 PM–12:00 AM

Fri–Tue, 3:30 PM–12:00 AM Pay: $18.00/hour

Evening shift role keeping dorms and common areas clean and safe, indoors and outdoors. Comes with competitive wages, vacation and holiday pay, 401(k), and more.

Employer: Not listed (contact: Sonny)

Not listed (contact: Sonny) Location: Waikiki, Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Sat, 8:30–10:00 AM

Mon–Sat, 8:30–10:00 AM Pay: From $17.00/hour

Short morning shifts cleaning high-end retail stores in Waikiki—great for students or anyone wanting a side job. Ad asks for detail-oriented “clean freaks”; call the listed number in the posting to apply.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Honolulu roles like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.