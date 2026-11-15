Honolulu’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for cleared IT pros and senior engineers. If you’ve got solid experience, there are several roles here that can seriously boost your pay and resume.

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: Honolulu, HI (On-site)

Type: Full-time, Day shift , ~10% travel

Full-time, , ~10% travel Salary: $180,001 – $220,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI required

Work on advanced DoD programs (JFN, DE2, VFDE) tying sensors and weapons systems together. Senior hands-on role doing deployments, bare-metal installs, network design, and documentation for complex, multi-domain C2 systems.

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: Honolulu, HI (On-site)

Type: Full-time, Day shift , no travel

Full-time, , no travel Salary: $120,001 – $160,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI required

Own real-time data pipelines for a mission-critical system, using tools like Apache NiFi, Python/Bash, Grafana, and Prometheus. Great fit if you like streaming data, observability, and cross-domain (CDS/guards) work in a secure environment.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Honolulu, HI (Travel up to 25%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $167,300 – $278,900

Clearance: Able to obtain Secret

Blend deep AWS architecture skills with client-facing sales support for public sector customers. Ideal if you have 8+ years on AWS, know FedRAMP/FISMA/NIST, and enjoy shaping cloud solutions and proposals more than day-to-day ops.

Employer: Hawaiian Telcom

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, people manager

Full-time, people manager Salary: $95,000 – $142,500

Lead the link between network operations and facilities (power, HVAC, space) for central offices. Good move if you know telecom environments and want to manage incidents, readiness, and cross-team performance instead of pure hands-on engineering.

Employer: Bank of Hawaii

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior Oracle/SQL Server role supporting production, test, and DR environments for banking systems. Best for DBAs with 8+ years experience who can handle design, tuning, backups, troubleshooting, and scripting (PowerShell/Python) in a regulated environment.

Tip for talking with your recruiter/manager about this role:

Lead with skills , not job titles: highlight your RDBMS expertise (Oracle/SQL Server) , SQL tuning , backup/recovery , and Unix/Linux/Windows experience.

, not job titles: highlight your , , , and experience. Use this as a skills-mapping chat: ask which of these skills are most critical for the team this year, and which gaps (e.g., automation scripting, performance tuning, DR design) you should focus on to be a top candidate.

Employer: Envision Technology Solutions

Envision Technology Solutions Location: Honolulu, HI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Design and ship AI Copilot solutions using Microsoft Copilot Studio, Azure OpenAI, RAG, and related tools. Great if you have 8–10 years in software/AI and experience in shipping, logistics, supply chain, transportation, or maritime domains.

Employer: M.C. Dean, Inc.

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, field-based

Full-time, field-based Salary: $26.00 – $39.00/hour

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph required

Hands-on field role installing and maintaining electronic security, access control, CCTV, and IT systems for high-security customers. Good fit if you have 2+ years of electronics install work, like being in the field, and already hold high-level clearance.

Employer: Akima Systems Engineering (ASE)

Location: Camp H. M. Smith, HI (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,000 – $140,000 + possible sign-on bonus up to $5,000

+ possible Clearance: Active Secret

Support and enhance DoD enterprise portals with SharePoint and related tech. Mix of help desk, O&M, and new development (customizations, web parts, apps) plus documentation and training—ideal for SharePoint devs who like stable, mission-focused work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save it anyway and use the skills list to guide your next move—then reach out to the recruiter with a clear, skills-focused pitch.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.