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💻 Honolulu IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles $95K–$275K+
Honolulu’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for cleared IT pros and senior engineers. If you’ve got solid experience, there are several roles here that can seriously boost your pay and resume.
Network Engineer Sr Principal – TS/SCI
- Employer: SAIC
- Location: Honolulu, HI (On-site)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift, ~10% travel
- Salary: $180,001 – $220,000
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI required
Work on advanced DoD programs (JFN, DE2, VFDE) tying sensors and weapons systems together. Senior hands-on role doing deployments, bare-metal installs, network design, and documentation for complex, multi-domain C2 systems.
Data Operations Engineer Senior – TS/SCI
- Employer: SAIC
- Location: Honolulu, HI (On-site)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift, no travel
- Salary: $120,001 – $160,000
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI required
Own real-time data pipelines for a mission-critical system, using tools like Apache NiFi, Python/Bash, Grafana, and Prometheus. Great fit if you like streaming data, observability, and cross-domain (CDS/guards) work in a secure environment.
AWS Sales Engineer – Government & Public Services
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Honolulu, HI (Travel up to 25%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $167,300 – $278,900
- Clearance: Able to obtain Secret
Blend deep AWS architecture skills with client-facing sales support for public sector customers. Ideal if you have 8+ years on AWS, know FedRAMP/FISMA/NIST, and enjoy shaping cloud solutions and proposals more than day-to-day ops.
Mgr II – CO Network and Facilities Operations
- Employer: Hawaiian Telcom
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time, people manager
- Salary: $95,000 – $142,500
Lead the link between network operations and facilities (power, HVAC, space) for central offices. Good move if you know telecom environments and want to manage incidents, readiness, and cross-team performance instead of pure hands-on engineering.
Database Administrator / Senior Database Administrator IT
- Employer: Bank of Hawaii
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior Oracle/SQL Server role supporting production, test, and DR environments for banking systems. Best for DBAs with 8+ years experience who can handle design, tuning, backups, troubleshooting, and scripting (PowerShell/Python) in a regulated environment.
Tip for talking with your recruiter/manager about this role:
- Lead with skills, not job titles: highlight your RDBMS expertise (Oracle/SQL Server), SQL tuning, backup/recovery, and Unix/Linux/Windows experience.
- Use this as a skills-mapping chat: ask which of these skills are most critical for the team this year, and which gaps (e.g., automation scripting, performance tuning, DR design) you should focus on to be a top candidate.
AI Copilot FDE Engineer
- Employer: Envision Technology Solutions
- Location: Honolulu, HI (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and ship AI Copilot solutions using Microsoft Copilot Studio, Azure OpenAI, RAG, and related tools. Great if you have 8–10 years in software/AI and experience in shipping, logistics, supply chain, transportation, or maritime domains.
Electronics Technician 1 – TS/SCI w/ Poly
- Employer: M.C. Dean, Inc.
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time, field-based
- Salary: $26.00 – $39.00/hour
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph required
Hands-on field role installing and maintaining electronic security, access control, CCTV, and IT systems for high-security customers. Good fit if you have 2+ years of electronics install work, like being in the field, and already hold high-level clearance.
Web Portal Developer (Active Secret Clearance Required)
- Employer: Akima Systems Engineering (ASE)
- Location: Camp H. M. Smith, HI (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,000 – $140,000 + possible sign-on bonus up to $5,000
- Clearance: Active Secret
Support and enhance DoD enterprise portals with SharePoint and related tech. Mix of help desk, O&M, and new development (customizations, web parts, apps) plus documentation and training—ideal for SharePoint devs who like stable, mission-focused work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save it anyway and use the skills list to guide your next move—then reach out to the recruiter with a clear, skills-focused pitch.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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