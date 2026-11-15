Honolulu keeps adding security roles, especially in essential services and transportation. If you’re steady, alert, and like helping people feel safe, these could be a good fit.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Sat 10:00 PM–6:00 AM, Sun 2:00 PM–10:00 PM

This role is at a transportation site, focused on access control, patrols, and helping passengers and staff. Good pick if you want steady anchor shifts, the option to grab extra hours, and a path toward full-time work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.28/hour

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Sat, Sun 2:00 PM–10:00 PM

Work unarmed patrol at a utilities location, doing regular rounds, monitoring access points, and responding to incidents. Solid choice if you want full-time hours, paid training, and benefits while building experience in critical infrastructure security.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar openings with different shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.