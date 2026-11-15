Honolulu has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from hands-on family care to leading big VA programs.

Below are several community and social service roles hiring in Honolulu, HI and nearby islands.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: FULL-TIME (every other weekend)

FULL-TIME (every other weekend) Salary: Not listed

Care for a sweet and active 2-year-old every other weekend from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon (next shift listed: Nov 14, 2026, 12:45–3:45 PM). You’ll handle meals, bath, bedtime, and light driving if you’re comfortable; great fit if you’re safety-focused and love toddlers.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Lead and grow FCA ministry with coaches and athletes, focusing on discipleship, prayer, and Bible study in sports settings. You’ll recruit and train volunteers, support local churches, and build donor support to fully fund the ministry in your area.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Pacific Island Healthcare System

Location: Honolulu, HI (serves Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Hawaii Island & Guam)

(serves Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Hawaii Island & Guam) Type: FULL-TIME, GS-14

FULL-TIME, GS-14 Salary: Competitive federal pay (exact amount not listed)

Senior licensed clinical social worker role leading large Homeless Programs for Veterans, including HUD-VASH, HCHV, GPD beds, and justice outreach. Offers strong federal benefits (37–50 days paid time off, pension, 401k match up to 5%, federal health/vision/dental) and the chance to shape services across multiple islands.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Pacific Island Healthcare System

Location: Honolulu, HI (system-wide role)

(system-wide role) Type: FULL-TIME, GS-15

FULL-TIME, GS-15 Salary: Competitive federal pay (exact amount not listed)

High-level psychology leadership role managing complex homeless services for Veterans, with responsibility for strategy, staffing, and performance across multiple programs and islands. Comes with robust federal benefits and the chance to drive long-term change in Veteran homelessness.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and save it so you can apply when you’re ready.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.