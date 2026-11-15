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🐱 Playful & Gentle Cats Ready for Adoption in Honolulu
Honolulu has some wonderful cats and kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’re thinking about adopting, these island kitties are ready to meet you.
Shane
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
Phone: (808) 356-2218
- Personality: A quiet observer who likes to watch and think before he explores. Loves to play with his brother and would do well adopted as part of a pair.
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, started on kitten vaccinations.
👉 Meet Shane and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dustin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
Phone: (808) 356-2218
- Personality: Adventurous and curious about everything. Enjoys playing with his brother and would also do well adopted as a pair.
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, started on kitten vaccinations.
👉 Meet Dustin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pot Pie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
Phone: (808) 356-2218
👉 Meet Pot Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tabitha
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Lucky Paws Animal Foundation
Phone: (808) 650-0250
- Story & personality: Rescued with two kittens after being found huddled under a car. Now safe indoors, she’s a chill, affectionate girl who loves chin scratches, attention, and gentle affection. She’s still adjusting to indoor life, so she’ll need a bit of time and patience to settle in.
👉 Meet Tabitha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mickey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Lucky Paws Animal Foundation
Phone: (808) 650-0250
- Story & personality: Rescued with siblings Ricky, Vicky, Trickey, and Nicky. A free-spirited, easygoing kitten who enjoys other cats and people, but is also happy relaxing by a window and watching the world.
👉 Meet Mickey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ricky (blue collar)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Lucky Paws Animal Foundation
Phone: (808) 650-0250
- Story & personality: Also rescued with Mickey and siblings. The little adventurer of the group who loves exploring new toys and spaces. Enjoys playing with other cats and would do great with a feline friend.
👉 Meet Ricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tinker
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Lucky Paws Animal Foundation
Phone: (808) 650-0250
- Story & personality: Rescued with siblings Haupia, Lucy, and Linda. A sleepy, cuddly boy who likes slow mornings and snuggles before he’s ready to eat or play. Described as “delightfully derpy” and very lovable; once awake, he enjoys romping with his siblings.
👉 Meet Tinker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Haupia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Lucky Paws Animal Foundation
Phone: (808) 650-0250
- Story & personality: Rescued with Tinker, Lucy, and Linda. A happy, playful kitten who loves two things: eating and playing. Not a picky eater and always ready for fun with his siblings.
👉 Meet Haupia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Honolulu and ready to add a furry friend to your ʻohana, please call the shelters listed above or click through to set up a visit. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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