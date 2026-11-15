Honolulu has some wonderful cats and kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’re thinking about adopting, these island kitties are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

(808) 356-2218 Personality: A quiet observer who likes to watch and think before he explores. Loves to play with his brother and would do well adopted as part of a pair.

A quiet observer who likes to watch and think before he explores. Loves to play with his brother and would do well adopted as part of a pair. Health: Neutered, microchipped, started on kitten vaccinations.

👉 Meet Shane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

(808) 356-2218 Personality: Adventurous and curious about everything. Enjoys playing with his brother and would also do well adopted as a pair.

Adventurous and curious about everything. Enjoys playing with his brother and would also do well adopted as a pair. Health: Neutered, microchipped, started on kitten vaccinations.

👉 Meet Dustin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

👉 Meet Pot Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Lucky Paws Animal Foundation

Phone: (808) 650-0250

(808) 650-0250 Story & personality: Rescued with two kittens after being found huddled under a car. Now safe indoors, she’s a chill, affectionate girl who loves chin scratches, attention, and gentle affection. She’s still adjusting to indoor life, so she’ll need a bit of time and patience to settle in.

👉 Meet Tabitha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Lucky Paws Animal Foundation

Phone: (808) 650-0250

(808) 650-0250 Story & personality: Rescued with siblings Ricky, Vicky, Trickey, and Nicky. A free-spirited, easygoing kitten who enjoys other cats and people, but is also happy relaxing by a window and watching the world.

👉 Meet Mickey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Lucky Paws Animal Foundation

Phone: (808) 650-0250

(808) 650-0250 Story & personality: Also rescued with Mickey and siblings. The little adventurer of the group who loves exploring new toys and spaces. Enjoys playing with other cats and would do great with a feline friend.

👉 Meet Ricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Lucky Paws Animal Foundation

Phone: (808) 650-0250

(808) 650-0250 Story & personality: Rescued with siblings Haupia, Lucy, and Linda. A sleepy, cuddly boy who likes slow mornings and snuggles before he’s ready to eat or play. Described as “delightfully derpy” and very lovable; once awake, he enjoys romping with his siblings.

👉 Meet Tinker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Lucky Paws Animal Foundation

Phone: (808) 650-0250

(808) 650-0250 Story & personality: Rescued with Tinker, Lucy, and Linda. A happy, playful kitten who loves two things: eating and playing. Not a picky eater and always ready for fun with his siblings.

👉 Meet Haupia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Honolulu and ready to add a furry friend to your ʻohana, please call the shelters listed above or click through to set up a visit. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.