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🚧 Honolulu construction jobs with multiple hands-on openings
Honolulu’s building scene is busy, from home projects to big commercial work. Here are several solid construction and skilled trades roles hiring now.
Construction Apprentice / Junior Carpenter
- Employer: Kekoa Kamalani LLC
- Location: Honolulu, HI (in person)
- Type: Full-time, paid apprenticeship
- Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour
Entry-level spot where you learn framing, drywall, roofing, concrete, and more while working with experienced carpenters. Good fit if you’re strong, safety-minded, and want real skills plus a clear path to grow in the trades.
Carpenter (Scenic Carpenter – Theatre Sets)
- Employer: Diamond Head Theatre
- Location: Honolulu, HI (in person, 520 Makapuu Ave)
- Type: Temporary, part-time (through Jan 8, 2027, 19–32 hrs/week)
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience
Build and paint stage sets for shows like Into the Woods and learn theatre rigging and staging. Comes with free parking, show tickets, and discounted classes, plus a flexible schedule (Mon–Fri, daytime hours).
Electrical Estimator
- Employer: Honsador Lumber (Alpha Electric Supply – Oahu)
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $90,000 per year (DOE)
Office-based role for someone with electrical background who can read plans and price out full electrical systems. You’ll review blueprints, work with vendors and project managers, and handle detailed bids on multiple projects at once.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles pop up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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