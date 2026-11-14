Honolulu’s building scene is busy, from home projects to big commercial work. Here are several solid construction and skilled trades roles hiring now.

Employer: Kekoa Kamalani LLC

Kekoa Kamalani LLC Location: Honolulu, HI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, paid apprenticeship

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour

Entry-level spot where you learn framing, drywall, roofing, concrete, and more while working with experienced carpenters. Good fit if you’re strong, safety-minded, and want real skills plus a clear path to grow in the trades.

Employer: Diamond Head Theatre

Location: Honolulu, HI (in person, 520 Makapuu Ave)

(in person, 520 Makapuu Ave) Type: Temporary, part-time (through Jan 8, 2027, 19–32 hrs/week)

Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Build and paint stage sets for shows like Into the Woods and learn theatre rigging and staging. Comes with free parking, show tickets, and discounted classes, plus a flexible schedule (Mon–Fri, daytime hours).

Employer: Honsador Lumber (Alpha Electric Supply – Oahu)

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000 per year (DOE)

Office-based role for someone with electrical background who can read plans and price out full electrical systems. You’ll review blueprints, work with vendors and project managers, and handle detailed bids on multiple projects at once.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.