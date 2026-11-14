Honolulu’s keeping the lights on and the data flowing. If you’ve got field, electrical, or utilities experience, there are some solid roles here with room to grow.

Employer: Sunrun

Sunrun Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46.61–$62.15/hour (starting range listed)

Senior-level solar field tech role handling advanced troubleshooting, service, and training for the local team. Great fit if you hold a valid Electrical Journeyman license and have 3+ years construction plus solar service experience.

Employer: Ledcor Technical Services

Ledcor Technical Services Location: 335 Merchant Street, Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on telecom field role installing and repairing fiber, copper, and network gear across Oʻahu. Best for techs with 5+ years in telecom or cabling, strong fiber testing skills, and comfort working in data centers, at heights, and in all weather.

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$180,000/year

Lead heavy civil utilities construction (power, water, gas, telecom) with full responsibility for planning, scheduling, and supervising crews and subs. Ideal if you have 8+ years in heavy civil utilities and 5+ years in construction management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter or HR contact—they can often point you to similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.