Honolulu’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and transportation jobs open right now, from package delivery to air freight.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~6:30am–8:30pm, peak Sat)

(Mon–Fri, ~6:30am–8:30pm, peak Sat) Pay: $28.54–$38.16/hr (listed as $28.58/hr for this shift)

(listed as $28.58/hr for this shift) Drive different routes as needed, deliver and pick up packages, and handle customer service. Good fit if you’re 21+, know the area, and want higher hourly pay with full FedEx benefits.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (Tue–Sat, 9:30am–4:00pm)

(Tue–Sat, 9:30am–4:00pm) Pay: $26.70–$35.25/hr (listed as $26.70/hr for this shift)

(listed as $26.70/hr for this shift) CDL drivers deliver and pick up packages on a daytime schedule. Great if you have (or want to use) a CDL and prefer a shorter, steady daytime route.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time (Tue–Sat, 10:00am–4:30pm)

(Tue–Sat, 10:00am–4:30pm) Pay: $26.70–$35.25/hr (listed as $26.70/hr for this shift)

(listed as $26.70/hr for this shift) Part-time driving role delivering FedEx packages, with medical exam and safety standards required. Good option if you want strong hourly pay but fewer hours.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:30am–6:30pm)

(Mon–Fri, 7:30am–6:30pm) Pay: $28.54–$38.16/hr

Another swing driver role covering multiple routes in the station’s area. Ideal if you like variety in your day and have some courier experience.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 6:30am–6:30pm)

(Mon–Fri, 6:30am–6:30pm) Pay: $28.54–$38.16/hr (listed as $28.54/hr for this shift)

(listed as $28.54/hr for this shift) Similar swing driver role with an earlier start. Good for early risers who want full-time hours and premium pay.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (Tue–Sat, 6:30am–7:30pm)

(Tue–Sat, 6:30am–7:30pm) Pay: $26.70–$35.25/hr (note: posting also lists $25.42/hr for this shift)

(note: posting also lists $25.42/hr for this shift) Full-time courier role with long shifts and a Tue–Sat schedule. Best if you want to stack hours into fewer days.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (Tue–Sat, 6:30am–6:30pm)

(Tue–Sat, 6:30am–6:30pm) Pay: $26.70–$35.25/hr (listed as $26.70/hr for this shift)

(listed as $26.70/hr for this shift) Standard FedEx courier position delivering and picking up packages on a set route. Good match if you want a steady schedule and strong hourly rate.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time

Deliver pizzas around the Stadium area, help in-store, and keep tips plus hourly pay. Flexible hours make this a solid side job or entry-level driving role if you’re 18+ with your own insured car.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Work on the ramp fueling and de-fueling aircraft, documenting fuel use, and helping with de-icing and equipment checks. Great if you want hands-on airport work outdoors and don’t mind physical tasks.

Employer: Servco Pacific Inc.

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (Wed–Sat, 7:00am–6:00pm)

(Wed–Sat, 7:00am–6:00pm) Pay: $18.56–$20.63/hr

Move and park vehicles, run the car wash, shuttle customers, and keep the service area clean. Nice entry role with clear paths into parts, service, and technician jobs.

Employer: Star of Honolulu / Royal Star Hawaii

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (start ~1:00am, finish mid-morning)

(start ~1:00am, finish mid-morning) Pay: From $21.00/hr

Move buses through wash bays and help clean vehicles so the fleet is ready for tours. Comes with strong benefits and a new hire bonus up to $500 if you don’t mind overnight hours.

Employer: Hawaii Foodservice Alliance

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (7:00am start; weekend and flexible hours)

(7:00am start; weekend and flexible hours) Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hr

Haul perishable air freight between airport cargo and the warehouse using CDL A or B. Weekly pay, free healthcare, and solid benefits make this a strong long-term driving career.

If one of these fits your schedule and license, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.