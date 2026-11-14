Honolulu’s logistics scene is busy right now, from clean energy contracts to hands-on warehouse work. Here are several solid options, whether you like big-picture deals or moving freight on the ground.

Employer: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric Location: Honolulu, HI (Oahu)

Type: Contract, Professional/Management

Salary: $109,900 – $142,600/year

Lead renewable energy power purchase deals for Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric, and Hawaii Electric Light. This role is heavy on contract negotiation, analytics, and cross-functional leadership—ideal if you have 5–7+ years in energy, contracts, or project work and want to shape Hawaii’s clean energy future.

Employer: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric Location: Oahu or Maui (serving Oahu, Hawaii Island, Maui County)

(serving Oahu, Hawaii Island, Maui County) Type: Contract, Professional/Management

Salary: $109,900 – $142,600/year

Similar high-level work managing and negotiating power purchase agreements, but with a broader island footprint and focus on contract management. Great fit if you’re strong in renewable energy, contracts, and project leadership and want a role that touches multiple islands.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.88/hour + $3.00/hour premium (Shift 1: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–1:00 PM)

Hands-on warehouse role moving packages, building/breaking down freight pallets, and operating equipment. Good for someone who can lift 50+ lbs, stay on their feet, and work in all weather, with benefits eligibility after 91 days for part-timers.

Employer: FedEx Logistics

Location: Honolulu, HI (remote-eligible in HI/CA)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.64 – $31.70/hour (typical start $22.64/hour)

Office/remote-style logistics job handling import documents, customs classifications, and data entry for U.S. Customs. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with multiple computer systems, and like steady, paperwork-based work with a set Tue–Sat, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM HST schedule.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $19.60/hour

Physical, fast-paced store logistics role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the backroom organized. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount, good if you want steady hours and room to grow in retail operations.

(Note: A second posting for this same Lowe’s role appears to be a duplicate, so it’s listed once here.)

Employer: Oahu Transit Services

Location: Honolulu, HI (Kalihi Division)

Type: Full-time

Application Deadline: Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 4:59 A.M.

Warehouse-style role supporting TheBus operations: cleaning, stocking, loading/unloading, issuing parts, and operating lift trucks. Best for someone with 2+ years in materials/warehouse work, strong mechanical aptitude, and a valid Hawaii Type 3 driver’s license who can lift 75 lbs and work varied shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Honolulu employers often hire for similar roles as needs pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.