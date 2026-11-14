Honolulu’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from nonprofit fundraising to tech and tourism. If you like talking story, building relationships, and hitting goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Polynesian Voyaging Society

Polynesian Voyaging Society Location: Honolulu, HI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$65,000 + medical, dental, vision, 401(k)

+ medical, dental, vision, Deadline: Apply by November 23, 2026

This role supports the legendary Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia voyages through grant writing and fundraising. You’ll manage the full grants pipeline, write proposals and reports, and help with memberships, events, and merchandise while working closely with the Director of Advancement.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $43,020–$77,700

Total Target Cash: $71,700–$129,500 (includes incentives)

(includes incentives) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock grants & purchase plan, PTO, holidays, mobile discounts, and more

This is a hunter-style outside B2B sales role focused on small businesses (1–9 employees). You’ll prospect, cold call, and close deals on wireless solutions, with strong training, clear quotas, and room to grow into higher-level business sales roles.

Employer: Not listed in posting (role supports Roberts Hawaiʻi )

Not listed in posting (role supports ) Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Likely full-time (leadership role)

Likely (leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Lead marketing and communications for a major player in Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry. You’ll own digital marketing (Google Ads, SEO, social, email), brand and content, PR, and media relations, plus manage a team, budgets, and KPIs like bookings and ROAS—ideal for someone who loves both strategy and hands-on execution.

Employer: BEI Hawaii

Location: Honolulu, HI 96817 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Base + commission (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, paid training, mileage & travel reimbursement, employee discount

Work with Hawaiʻi’s leading distributor of agricultural and industrial chemicals, fertilizer, and specialty products. You’ll manage and grow accounts, make regular sales calls, learn a CRM system, and keep up with product knowledge through seminars and trade shows.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Honolulu employers often hire for potential and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.