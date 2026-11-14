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🚔 Honolulu public safety jobs with multiple openings and $140K+ top pay
Honolulu has some solid options right now if you like keeping people and places safe. From hotel security to federal protection work, there’s a mix of entry-level and leadership roles open.
Security Officer - Full Time (Hotel)
- Employer: Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00–$31.50/hour
Hotel security at a busy Waikiki resort with 1,230 rooms. You’ll interact with guests and staff, monitor safety, and work flexible shifts (AM/PM/overnight). Strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k)/Roth, paid time off, tuition/fitness reimbursement, and free/discounted hotel nights worldwide.
Client Monitor (Relief)
- Employer: Dismas Charities Inc.
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Relief / Part-time (8–16 hrs/week, variable)
- Pay: $25.17/hour
Entry-level residential re-entry role helping adults transition back into the community. You’ll monitor residents, document activity, help with checks and testing, and keep the facility safe and clean. Dental and vision benefits are offered even for part-time/relief staff. Due to contract rules, applicants must identify as male for this posting.
Investigative Protection Officer
- Employer: U.S. Secret Service
- Location: Honolulu, HI (field/protective operations)
- Type: Full-time federal law enforcement
- Base Pay: $48,854 (GL-7, step 1) with promotion potential to $82,938 (GS-11, step 10) + locality pay
Federal role protecting designated people, facilities, and assets while also assisting with investigations. Duties include access control, searches, driving protective vehicles, gathering evidence, and making arrests when authorized. Requires U.S. citizenship, Top Secret clearance, firearms use, physical fitness, and either a qualifying degree or related experience.
Manager, Emergency Planning & Preparedness – Oahu/Maui/Hawaii Island
- Employer: Hawaiian Electric
- Location: Honolulu, HI (role may be based on Oahu, Maui, or Hawaii Island)
- Type: Full-time, management
- Hiring Range: $109,900–$142,600/year
Lead the Emergency Planning & Preparedness team for the utility that serves most of Hawaii. You’ll manage emergency programs, drills, and restoration plans, work with government and community partners, and oversee staff and budgets. Needs 5+ years in utility/project/operations/emergency response plus 3–5 years supervisory experience.
Security Officer (Unarmed) – Future Openings
- Employer: Rapid Assessment Group LLC
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Roster for future full-time/part-time roles
- Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour
Building a pool of unarmed security officers for upcoming commercial, government, and critical infrastructure contracts. Work may include patrols, access control, CCTV monitoring, and emergency response. Hawaii Guard Card is required; prior military, law enforcement, EMS, fire, or security experience is a plus. Future armed security opportunities are also planned.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—public safety experience stacks up fast and can open bigger doors later.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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