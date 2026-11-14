Honolulu has some solid options right now if you like keeping people and places safe. From hotel security to federal protection work, there’s a mix of entry-level and leadership roles open.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00–$31.50/hour

Hotel security at a busy Waikiki resort with 1,230 rooms. You’ll interact with guests and staff, monitor safety, and work flexible shifts (AM/PM/overnight). Strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k)/Roth, paid time off, tuition/fitness reimbursement, and free/discounted hotel nights worldwide.

Employer: Dismas Charities Inc.

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Relief / Part-time (8–16 hrs/week, variable)

Pay: $25.17/hour

Entry-level residential re-entry role helping adults transition back into the community. You’ll monitor residents, document activity, help with checks and testing, and keep the facility safe and clean. Dental and vision benefits are offered even for part-time/relief staff. Due to contract rules, applicants must identify as male for this posting.

Employer: U.S. Secret Service

Location: Honolulu, HI (field/protective operations)

Type: Full-time federal law enforcement

Base Pay: $48,854 (GL-7, step 1) with promotion potential to $82,938 (GS-11, step 10) + locality pay

Federal role protecting designated people, facilities, and assets while also assisting with investigations. Duties include access control, searches, driving protective vehicles, gathering evidence, and making arrests when authorized. Requires U.S. citizenship, Top Secret clearance, firearms use, physical fitness, and either a qualifying degree or related experience.

Employer: Hawaiian Electric

Location: Honolulu, HI (role may be based on Oahu, Maui, or Hawaii Island)

Type: Full-time, management

Hiring Range: $109,900–$142,600/year

Lead the Emergency Planning & Preparedness team for the utility that serves most of Hawaii. You’ll manage emergency programs, drills, and restoration plans, work with government and community partners, and oversee staff and budgets. Needs 5+ years in utility/project/operations/emergency response plus 3–5 years supervisory experience.

Employer: Rapid Assessment Group LLC

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Roster for future full-time/part-time roles

Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour

Building a pool of unarmed security officers for upcoming commercial, government, and critical infrastructure contracts. Work may include patrols, access control, CCTV monitoring, and emergency response. Hawaii Guard Card is required; prior military, law enforcement, EMS, fire, or security experience is a plus. Future armed security opportunities are also planned.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—public safety experience stacks up fast and can open bigger doors later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.