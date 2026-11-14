Honolulu’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses, therapists, and licensed specialists. If you’re in healthcare and want island life without giving up your career, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Meds Talent LLC (for a leading Honolulu medical center)

Meds Talent LLC (for a leading Honolulu medical center) Location: Honolulu, HI

Salary: $110,000–$140,000/year + night shift differential

+ Type: Full-time, permanent, 36 hrs/week, nights

Perks: Up to $11,000 relocation assistance, competitive benefits, complimentary on-campus parking, work in Hawaii’s only dedicated Neuro ICU (14 beds) with 24/7 neurointensivist and NP coverage.

Ideal if you have at least 12 months of ICU RN experience and want high-acuity neuro cases (TBI, stroke, post-op neurosurgery) in a top center that’s also a Comprehensive Stroke Center and Level I Trauma Center.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Honolulu, HI (Store #001619)

(Store #001619) Pay Range: $25.77 – $40.19/hour (plus potential bonus/commission)

(plus potential bonus/commission) Type: Full-time

Perks: Health care, retirement savings, PTO/vacation, employee discounts, growth within a global eyewear/eyecare leader.

This role blends licensed optician work (fittings, adjustments, lens recommendations) with assistant manager duties (leading the team, hitting KPIs, staffing, training). Great fit if you have a current state Opticianry license and 1+ year of supervisory experience.

Employer: REHAB Hospital of the Pacific

Location: Honolulu, HI

Starting Wage: $86,005.67/year (actual pay depends on experience/qualifications)

(actual pay depends on experience/qualifications) Type: Full-time, exempt

You’ll work across inpatient and outpatient rehab, doing evaluations, plans of care, and progress reports while teaming up with other therapists and physicians. Requires current Hawaii OT license, NBCOT OTR certification, BLS, and graduation from an ACOTE-accredited OT program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Honolulu healthcare roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.