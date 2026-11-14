undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Honolulu Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Clinical Roles
Honolulu’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses, therapists, and licensed specialists. If you’re in healthcare and want island life without giving up your career, these roles are worth a look.
RN – Neuro ICU (Night Shift, Permanent)
- Employer: Meds Talent LLC (for a leading Honolulu medical center)
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Salary: $110,000–$140,000/year + night shift differential
- Type: Full-time, permanent, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Perks: Up to $11,000 relocation assistance, competitive benefits, complimentary on-campus parking, work in Hawaii’s only dedicated Neuro ICU (14 beds) with 24/7 neurointensivist and NP coverage.
Ideal if you have at least 12 months of ICU RN experience and want high-acuity neuro cases (TBI, stroke, post-op neurosurgery) in a top center that’s also a Comprehensive Stroke Center and Level I Trauma Center.
Licensed Optician / Assistant Manager – LensCrafters
- Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Honolulu, HI (Store #001619)
- Pay Range: $25.77 – $40.19/hour (plus potential bonus/commission)
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: Health care, retirement savings, PTO/vacation, employee discounts, growth within a global eyewear/eyecare leader.
This role blends licensed optician work (fittings, adjustments, lens recommendations) with assistant manager duties (leading the team, hitting KPIs, staffing, training). Great fit if you have a current state Opticianry license and 1+ year of supervisory experience.
Occupational Therapist – Inpatient & Outpatient
- Employer: REHAB Hospital of the Pacific
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Starting Wage: $86,005.67/year (actual pay depends on experience/qualifications)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
You’ll work across inpatient and outpatient rehab, doing evaluations, plans of care, and progress reports while teaming up with other therapists and physicians. Requires current Hawaii OT license, NBCOT OTR certification, BLS, and graduation from an ACOTE-accredited OT program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Honolulu healthcare roles tend to open in waves.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.