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🍽️ Multiple Honolulu Hospitality Jobs From $16–$80K+ Annually
Honolulu’s hospitality scene is buzzing, from Waikiki resorts to airport dining and neighborhood sushi spots. If you like fast‑paced, guest‑focused work, there are several solid options hiring now.
Catering & Conference Services Coordinator – ‘Alohilani Resort
- Employer: Highgate (ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach)
- Location: Honolulu, HI (Waikiki)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly (rate not listed)
Support the catering and conference team with group bookings, event orders, schedules, and site tours at a high-end Waikiki resort. Good fit if you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and want hotel experience with strong benefits.
Store Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28–$31/hour + bonus opportunities
Run a single Panda Express location, leading hiring, training, and daily operations while delivering great guest service. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, and a clear path to General Manager.
Assistant Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$28/hour + bonus opportunities
Help manage a Panda Express store, support the team, and keep service and sales on track. Includes several weeks of paid training, free meals, and strong benefits with room to grow into higher management.
(Note: Similar Assistant Manager role also listed under a second link; role details and pay are the same.)
Second Cook Specialty #2 – Hilton Hawaiian Village
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Honolulu, HI (Waikiki Beach Resort)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Cook and plate menu items to Hilton standards at a major Waikiki resort, using more advanced techniques like sauces, roasting, and grilling. Good for experienced line cooks who want hotel perks, travel discounts, and career growth.
Wait Staff Non-Tipped – ANA (All Nippon Airways) / Sodexo
- Employer: Sodexo (All Nippon Airways site)
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$20.21/hour
Serve made‑to‑order meals and drinks for ANA guests with professional, attentive service. Great if you like a structured environment, steady hours, and full benefits including PTO, medical, and 401(k).
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed with the same role, pay, and location.)
Housekeeping Manager – The Luxury Collection (Marriott)
- Employer: The Luxury Collection / Marriott International
- Location: 2259 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
- Type: Full-time, Management
- Pay: $60,375–$80,500/year, bonus eligible
Oversee daily housekeeping operations (rooms, public areas, possibly laundry) at a luxury Waikiki property. Ideal for someone with hotel or housekeeping leadership experience who wants solid salary, Marriott benefits, and a management track.
Dishwasher – Yohei Sushi KAHALA
- Employer: Yohei Sushi KAHALA
- Location: Honolulu, HI (Kahala)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $16/hour
Keep dishes, utensils, and kitchen equipment clean and organized in a busy sushi restaurant. Good entry‑level role with a flexible schedule and health insurance for those wanting to get into restaurant work.
(Kitchen Steward posting is the same role and pay at the same restaurant.)
Guest Services Agent, Full-Time – Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra
- Employer: Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra (Accor)
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.67–$35.84/hour
Front desk role greeting and checking in guests, managing payments, and handling questions at one of Honolulu’s landmark hotels. Offers strong pay plus medical, vision, dental, paid time off, parking/bus subsidy, free staff meals, and global hotel discounts.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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