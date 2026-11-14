Honolulu’s hospitality scene is buzzing, from Waikiki resorts to airport dining and neighborhood sushi spots. If you like fast‑paced, guest‑focused work, there are several solid options hiring now.

Employer: Highgate (ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach)

Highgate (ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach) Location: Honolulu, HI (Waikiki)

(Waikiki) Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly (rate not listed)

Support the catering and conference team with group bookings, event orders, schedules, and site tours at a high-end Waikiki resort. Good fit if you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and want hotel experience with strong benefits.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$31/hour + bonus opportunities

Run a single Panda Express location, leading hiring, training, and daily operations while delivering great guest service. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, and a clear path to General Manager.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$28/hour + bonus opportunities

Help manage a Panda Express store, support the team, and keep service and sales on track. Includes several weeks of paid training, free meals, and strong benefits with room to grow into higher management.

(Note: Similar Assistant Manager role also listed under a second link; role details and pay are the same.)

Employer: Hilton

Location: Honolulu, HI (Waikiki Beach Resort)

(Waikiki Beach Resort) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cook and plate menu items to Hilton standards at a major Waikiki resort, using more advanced techniques like sauces, roasting, and grilling. Good for experienced line cooks who want hotel perks, travel discounts, and career growth.

Employer: Sodexo (All Nippon Airways site)

(All Nippon Airways site) Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$20.21/hour

Serve made‑to‑order meals and drinks for ANA guests with professional, attentive service. Great if you like a structured environment, steady hours, and full benefits including PTO, medical, and 401(k).

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed with the same role, pay, and location.)

Employer: The Luxury Collection / Marriott International

Location: 2259 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815

Type: Full-time, Management

Pay: $60,375–$80,500/year, bonus eligible

Oversee daily housekeeping operations (rooms, public areas, possibly laundry) at a luxury Waikiki property. Ideal for someone with hotel or housekeeping leadership experience who wants solid salary, Marriott benefits, and a management track.

Employer: Yohei Sushi KAHALA

Location: Honolulu, HI (Kahala)

(Kahala) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16/hour

Keep dishes, utensils, and kitchen equipment clean and organized in a busy sushi restaurant. Good entry‑level role with a flexible schedule and health insurance for those wanting to get into restaurant work.

(Kitchen Steward posting is the same role and pay at the same restaurant.)

Employer: Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra (Accor)

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.67–$35.84/hour

Front desk role greeting and checking in guests, managing payments, and handling questions at one of Honolulu’s landmark hotels. Offers strong pay plus medical, vision, dental, paid time off, parking/bus subsidy, free staff meals, and global hotel discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.