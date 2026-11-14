Honolulu has some solid leadership roles open right now, from banking to sports and mobility. If you’re ready to step up, these picks range from entry-level management tracks to six-figure director roles.

Employer: Bank of Hope

Bank of Hope Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$55,000/year + bonus + benefits

Lead day-to-day branch operations, supervise tellers and staff, and keep everything compliant with banking rules. Good fit if you have 5+ years in banking and 3+ years supervising, and want a stable leadership role with clear processes.

Employer: Bank of Hope

Bank of Hope Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$55,000/year + bonus + benefits

Same Operations Manager role as above, posted on Indeed. Check this link if you prefer applying through Indeed or want to save it in your job seeker profile.

Employer: SIXT

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.68/hour + performance bonus; company car use after program completion

A 12-month fast-track program into a real leadership role with a global mobility company. You’ll rotate through sales, customer service, fleet, and performance management, with guaranteed placement into a leadership job in the U.S. after you graduate.

Employer: SIXT

Location: Honolulu, HI (Hawaii region)

(Hawaii region) Type: Full-time

Salary: At least $115,000/year + quarterly bonus (up to $75,000/year)

Senior role leading regional rental operations, coaching managers, and driving revenue, fleet use, and customer experience across locations. Ideal if you have strong operations + sales + people leadership experience and want a high-impact, high-responsibility position.

Employer: SIXT

Location: Honolulu, HI, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: At least $115,000/year + quarterly bonus

Same Director of Rental Operations role as above, listed on Indeed. Use this link if you like Indeed’s application flow or want to track your application there.

Employer: i9 Sports Honolulu

Location: Honolulu, HI (Nuuanu)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Season Dates: Jan 9 – Feb 28

Run game-day operations for youth basketball: set up the gym, manage volunteer coaches, keep score, and make sure families have a smooth, fun experience. Great way to build hands-on management and leadership skills if you enjoy working with kids and sports.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save it anyway—roles like these often lead to more chances once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.