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Honolulu
🎓 Honolulu Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Faculty Roles
12 days ago
Honolulu’s education scene is busy right now, from UH Mānoa to local elementary schools. Here are several solid roles if you love teaching and supporting students.
Professor – Obstetric Anesthesiology (5% FTE)
- Employer: University of Hawaii System – John A. Burns School of Medicine, OB/GYN & Women’s Health
- Location: Kapiolani Medical Center, Honolulu, HI
- Salary: Commensurate with education and experience
- Type: Part-time (5% FTE), 11-month, temporary, non-tenure
- Deadline: Continuous; starts around January 1, 2027
This role is for a senior academic obstetric anesthesiologist to provide clinical care, supervise obstetric anesthesia services, and teach residents, fellows, and med students. Ideal if you’re already a Professor-level MD/DO, board-certified in Anesthesiology, and want a small, focused academic appointment.
Grade 2 Teacher – Wilson Elementary (Spring 2027 Only)
- Employer: Hawaii State Department of Education
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Salary: See DOE placement details at teachinhawaii.org
- Type: Full-time, 2027 spring semester only
This second-grade teacher role covers ELA, math, science, and social studies while supporting early childhood and social-emotional growth. You’ll need at least a Bachelor’s degree and must hold or work toward a Hawaii teaching license or Emergency Hire Permit.
NHSS Resource Center Graduate Research Assistant
- Employer: University of Hawaii System – Native Hawaiian Student Services
- Location: UH Mānoa, Honolulu, HI
- Salary: $2,627/month (~$31,524/year) at 20 hrs/week
- Type: Part-time, 11-month, temporary GRA
- Deadline: Continuous; first review November 30, 2026
Support Native Hawaiian Student Services by helping run student centers, collect program data, organize workshops and conferences, and mentor students. You must be a full-time UH Mānoa grad student (GPA 3.5+) with a BA in Hawaiian Language/Studies or related field and strong knowledge of Hawaiian language and culture.
Instructor – Marine Biology Undergraduate Program
- Employer: University of Hawaii System – School of Life Sciences
- Location: UH Mānoa, Honolulu, HI
- Salary: Commensurate with qualifications and experience
- Type: Full-time, 9-month, temporary, non-tenure
- Deadline: Continuous; first review December 12, 2026
Teach 12 credits per semester in courses like Marine Ecology, Invertebrate Biology, and Fish Diversity for one of UH’s largest majors. Requires at least a Master’s in Marine Biology or related field and proven teaching ability; a PhD and large-course experience are a plus.
Lecturer, CC (Speech)
- Employer: University of Hawaii System – Honolulu Community College
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Salary: Minimum $2,053 per credit hour
- Type: Part-time, temporary, Spring 2027 lecturer pool
- Deadline: December 14, 2026
Join the Speech lecturer pool to teach courses on campus, at military bases, high schools, and/or online (not a remote position). You’ll need a Master’s in Speech/Communication or related field and be open to evening and weekend classes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on duties, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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