Honolulu’s education scene is busy right now, from UH Mānoa to local elementary schools. Here are several solid roles if you love teaching and supporting students.

Employer: University of Hawaii System – John A. Burns School of Medicine, OB/GYN & Women’s Health

University of Hawaii System – John A. Burns School of Medicine, OB/GYN & Women’s Health Location: Kapiolani Medical Center, Honolulu, HI

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Commensurate with education and experience Type: Part-time (5% FTE), 11-month, temporary, non-tenure

Deadline: Continuous; starts around January 1, 2027

This role is for a senior academic obstetric anesthesiologist to provide clinical care, supervise obstetric anesthesia services, and teach residents, fellows, and med students. Ideal if you’re already a Professor-level MD/DO, board-certified in Anesthesiology, and want a small, focused academic appointment.

Employer: Hawaii State Department of Education

Location: Honolulu, HI

Salary: See DOE placement details at teachinhawaii.org

See DOE placement details at Type: Full-time, 2027 spring semester only

This second-grade teacher role covers ELA, math, science, and social studies while supporting early childhood and social-emotional growth. You’ll need at least a Bachelor’s degree and must hold or work toward a Hawaii teaching license or Emergency Hire Permit.

Employer: University of Hawaii System – Native Hawaiian Student Services

Location: UH Mānoa, Honolulu, HI

Salary: $2,627/month (~$31,524/year) at 20 hrs/week

Type: Part-time, 11-month, temporary GRA

Deadline: Continuous; first review November 30, 2026

Support Native Hawaiian Student Services by helping run student centers, collect program data, organize workshops and conferences, and mentor students. You must be a full-time UH Mānoa grad student (GPA 3.5+) with a BA in Hawaiian Language/Studies or related field and strong knowledge of Hawaiian language and culture.

Employer: University of Hawaii System – School of Life Sciences

Location: UH Mānoa, Honolulu, HI

Salary: Commensurate with qualifications and experience

Commensurate with qualifications and experience Type: Full-time, 9-month, temporary, non-tenure

Deadline: Continuous; first review December 12, 2026

Teach 12 credits per semester in courses like Marine Ecology, Invertebrate Biology, and Fish Diversity for one of UH’s largest majors. Requires at least a Master’s in Marine Biology or related field and proven teaching ability; a PhD and large-course experience are a plus.

Employer: University of Hawaii System – Honolulu Community College

Location: Honolulu, HI

Salary: Minimum $2,053 per credit hour

Type: Part-time, temporary, Spring 2027 lecturer pool

Deadline: December 14, 2026

Join the Speech lecturer pool to teach courses on campus, at military bases, high schools, and/or online (not a remote position). You’ll need a Master’s in Speech/Communication or related field and be open to evening and weekend classes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on duties, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.