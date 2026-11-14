Honolulu has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from military families to kūpuna and folks with special needs. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Strategic Resources, Inc. (SRI)

Location: Honolulu, HI (on and around military installations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide confidential, short-term, non-medical counseling to service members and their families, including kids and youth. Role is very hands-on and mobile on base, with a flexible 40-hour workweek that can include evenings and weekends. Requires a master’s in a counseling-related field and appropriate state license; military experience or being a military spouse is a plus.

Employer: Hawaiian Electric

Location: Honolulu – Oahu

Type: Full-time, Professional

Salary/Hiring Range: $89,100 – $113,700 per year

Posting: Open until filled

Lead community and consumer affairs work around big energy projects like grid reliability and wildfire mitigation. You’ll be a public-facing spokesperson, manage complex community issues, and build relationships with local leaders and organizations. Needs about 7+ years related experience, strong communication skills, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Wyndy / Wellthy partner family

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: One-time, evening job (listed as full-time on site)

Salary: Not listed

Watch a 14‑month‑old on Thursday, Dec 24, 8:00 PM – 3:30 AM. Focus is only on childcare—no driving, cleaning, or pets. Good fit if you’re an experienced sitter looking for extra holiday income.

Employer: Maximum Legal Services Corporation (MaxCorp)

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time or Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $24.00/hour, non-exempt, potential annual bonus

Help vulnerable adults and people with special needs apply for and keep benefits like SSI, SSDI, Medicare, Medicaid/Med-QUEST, SNAP, and more. You’ll review client info, handle applications and appeals, and work closely with attorneys and social service pros. Requires a bachelor’s in Social Work/Human Services/Psychology (or related) and about 1 year of benefits experience. Includes medical, dental, vision, SIMPLE IRA match, paid vacation, holidays, and parking (if available).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings in the same org. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.