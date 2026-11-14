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🤝 Honolulu Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings
Honolulu has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from military families to kūpuna and folks with special needs. Here are a few worth a look this week.
Military and Family Life Counselor (MFLC)
Employer: Strategic Resources, Inc. (SRI)
Location: Honolulu, HI (on and around military installations)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Provide confidential, short-term, non-medical counseling to service members and their families, including kids and youth. Role is very hands-on and mobile on base, with a flexible 40-hour workweek that can include evenings and weekends. Requires a master’s in a counseling-related field and appropriate state license; military experience or being a military spouse is a plus.
Sr Community Affairs Specialist – Oahu
Employer: Hawaiian Electric
Location: Honolulu – Oahu
Type: Full-time, Professional
Salary/Hiring Range: $89,100 – $113,700 per year
Posting: Open until filled
Lead community and consumer affairs work around big energy projects like grid reliability and wildfire mitigation. You’ll be a public-facing spokesperson, manage complex community issues, and build relationships with local leaders and organizations. Needs about 7+ years related experience, strong communication skills, and a valid driver’s license.
Evening Babysitter for Toddler (One-Time Job)
Employer: Wyndy / Wellthy partner family
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: One-time, evening job (listed as full-time on site)
Salary: Not listed
Watch a 14‑month‑old on Thursday, Dec 24, 8:00 PM – 3:30 AM. Focus is only on childcare—no driving, cleaning, or pets. Good fit if you’re an experienced sitter looking for extra holiday income.
Benefit Specialist
Employer: Maximum Legal Services Corporation (MaxCorp)
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Part-time or Full-time, in-person
Pay: From $24.00/hour, non-exempt, potential annual bonus
Help vulnerable adults and people with special needs apply for and keep benefits like SSI, SSDI, Medicare, Medicaid/Med-QUEST, SNAP, and more. You’ll review client info, handle applications and appeals, and work closely with attorneys and social service pros. Requires a bachelor’s in Social Work/Human Services/Psychology (or related) and about 1 year of benefits experience. Includes medical, dental, vision, SIMPLE IRA match, paid vacation, holidays, and parking (if available).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings in the same org. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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