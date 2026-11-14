Honolulu is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who can fix, clean, and care for buildings. Here are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring now on Oahu.

Employer: The Home Depot

The Home Depot Location: Honolulu, HI (travel between store locations)

(travel between store locations) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday schedule

, Monday–Friday schedule Salary: Not listed

You’ll repair and maintain light industrial equipment in big box stores (lifts, saws, carts, compactors, etc.) and do light carpentry, electrical, and plumbing. Company vehicle provided; some travel and physical work, great if you like hands-on days and working independently.

Employer: Army NAF (Facilities Operations)

Location: Honolulu, HI (Oahu, local candidates only)

Type: Part-time (rotating shifts, nights/weekends/holidays)

(rotating shifts, nights/weekends/holidays) Salary: Not listed (pay-banded; some differentials possible)

Not listed (pay-banded; some differentials possible) Key dates: First cut-off Nov 20, 2026; paper apps due by 3 p.m. HST on 12/17/2026

Support on-base recreation facilities: open/close buildings, issue and check in equipment, collect fees and make deposits, clean and do light self-help maintenance. Good fit if you’re local to Oahu, can lift up to 45 lbs, and want federal NAF benefits and access to some base amenities.

Employer: Ala Wai Plaza

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time , about 40 hours/week

, about Pay: $23.00 – $25.00 per hour

Keep a high-rise condo running smoothly with building and facilities maintenance, including HVAC checks, plumbing, painting, and basic electrical and carpentry. Experience is preferred, and you get health, dental, vision, and paid time off with an immediate start available.

Employer: Sodexo (All Nippon Airways site)

(All Nippon Airways site) Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time , varying shifts with some weekends/holidays

, varying shifts with some weekends/holidays Pay: $17.00 – $20.21 per hour

Provide cleaning and appearance care across client areas to keep spaces safe and spotless; may include offices, common areas, and more, with possible golf cart/vehicle use. No experience required, and Sodexo offers benefits, paid time off, holidays, and training/advancement opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; island jobs like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.