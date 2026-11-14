Honolulu’s finance scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from entry-level accounting support to senior analytics and leadership. If you’re numbers-minded and based on Oʻahu, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Robert Half (real estate investment & development client)

Robert Half (real estate investment & development client) Location: Honolulu, HI (onsite; Hawaiʻi residents preferred )

(onsite; ) Type: Full-time, permanent

Help lead daily accounting for a growing real estate portfolio, handling multi-entity closes, consolidated financials, lender reporting, and process improvements. Great fit if you have 5+ years accounting with supervisory experience and enjoy complex, project-based work.

Employer: Robert Half (Honolulu-based client)

Robert Half (Honolulu-based client) Location: Honolulu, HI (onsite; Hawaiʻi residents preferred )

(onsite; ) Type: Full-time, permanent

Hands-on role covering AP, AR, reconciliations, and month-end close across multiple entities. Ideal if you have 1+ year of accounting experience, solid Excel skills, and want to grow under strong accounting leadership.

Employer: Intuit (QuickBooks Capital)

Location: Honolulu, HI (supports a national fintech team)

(supports a national fintech team) Type: Full-time

Expected base pay (other markets): $187,000–$270,000 depending on location

Lead loss forecasting for a fast-growing small-business lending arm, building models, analyzing portfolio performance, and partnering with credit, capital markets, and finance. Best for someone with 7+ years analytics, strong Python/R + SQL, and deep credit risk experience.

Employer: Pearson – Evaluation Systems

Location: Honolulu, HI (Remote workplace type)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000–$70,000 annually

Application deadline: November 16, 2026 (may be extended)

Support ordering, payments, invoicing, refunds, and financial reporting for educator assessment programs, while helping modernize purchasing and invoicing systems. Great if you have 2+ years in finance or martech, strong Excel/Oracle/Tableau or Power BI, and like a mix of data and customer interaction.

Employer: BRMS

Location: Honolulu, HI (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Own the data integrity of employer billing for union benefit plans—reconciling contributions, resolving discrepancies, tracking delinquencies, and supporting audits. A strong match if you have a degree in Accounting/Finance/Business and 3+ years in trust funds, payroll accounting, or benefits with advanced Excel.

Employer: Inkinen Executive Search (for a Hawaiʻi-based distribution & logistics company)

(for a Hawaiʻi-based distribution & logistics company) Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

High-impact FP&A role supporting a complex distribution and logistics operation—budgets, forecasts, P&L and margin analysis, pricing models, and performance dashboards. Best for someone with 5+ years in financial analysis/FP&A, advanced Excel, and comfort partnering with operations leaders.

Employer: Kamehameha Schools

Location: Honolulu, HI – Kawaiahaʻo Plaza

Type: Full-time (12-month work year)

Pay range: $23.83–$31.98 hourly

Application window: Recruiting Nov 10–29, 2026

Entry-to-mid level Accounts Payable role handling invoice processing, vendor inquiries, reconciliations, journal entries, and 1099/use tax determinations. Good fit if you have 2+ years accounting/AP experience, strong attention to detail, and want to support the Native Hawaiian community.

Employer: University of Hawaiʻi System – College of Education

Location: Honolulu, HI (Manoa campus)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Per UH salary schedules (see posting)

Per (see posting) Closing date: November 30, 2026

Lead fiscal operations for the College of Education: approve purchases and travel, help build budgets, analyze quarterly reports, manage UHF and Outreach College transactions, and supervise support staff. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in business (or equivalent) plus 4+ years progressive accounting/fiscal admin experience, especially in higher ed or with systems like Kuali.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible when they see strong local talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.