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🐱 Playful Honolulu Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption
Honolulu has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your ‘ohana, these adoptable kitties are ready to meet you.
Colby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Lucky Paws Animal Foundation
- Phone: (808) 650-0250
- Notes: Kittens under 6 months must be adopted in pairs or into a home that already has another young kitten, to make sure they get proper playtime and socialization.
👉 Meet Colby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grace Reiter
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
👉 Meet Grace Reiter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Adam Sandler
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
👉 Meet Adam Sandler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maverick
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
👉 Meet Maverick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kipenzi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Fawn (mostly)
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, and started on vaccinations
- About: Kipenzi’s name means “love”—she’s looking for a family who will let her grow, play, and explore.
👉 Meet Kipenzi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Link
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
👉 Meet Link and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Colin Jost
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red (mostly)
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
👉 Meet Colin Jost and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jabari
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White (mostly)
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
👉 Meet Jabari and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fernando
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
👉 Meet Fernando and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Honolulu cats caught your eye, please call the listed shelter to confirm availability, then stop by to visit or start an application online. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these kitties find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.