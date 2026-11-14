Honolulu has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your ‘ohana, these adoptable kitties are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Lucky Paws Animal Foundation

Phone: (808) 650-0250

Notes: Kittens under 6 months must be adopted in pairs or into a home that already has another young kitten, to make sure they get proper playtime and socialization.

👉 Meet Colby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

👉 Meet Grace Reiter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

👉 Meet Adam Sandler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

👉 Meet Maverick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Fawn (mostly)

Tan/Fawn (mostly) Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Health: Spayed, microchipped, and started on vaccinations

Spayed, microchipped, and started on vaccinations About: Kipenzi’s name means “love”—she’s looking for a family who will let her grow, play, and explore.

👉 Meet Kipenzi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

👉 Meet Link and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

👉 Meet Colin Jost and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

👉 Meet Jabari and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

👉 Meet Fernando and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Honolulu cats caught your eye, please call the listed shelter to confirm availability, then stop by to visit or start an application online. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these kitties find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.