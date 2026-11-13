Honolulu’s building scene is busy, from big commercial projects to everyday auto work. Here are a few solid skilled-trades roles hiring now.

Employer: Layton Construction / STO Building Group

Layton Construction / Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $165,000 + target bonus (relocation assistance available)

You’ll lead cost estimates for commercial and industrial projects, from quantity take-offs and sub bids to full bid proposals and value engineering. Great fit if you have 4+ years estimating experience, a construction-related degree (or equivalent), and are comfortable working with architects, owners, and preconstruction teams on complex jobs.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping vehicles safe and reliable through inspections, diagnostics, repairs, and routine maintenance. Good for someone with solid mechanical skills, attention to detail, and a customer-focused mindset who wants steady shop work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.