Honolulu’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid roles in utilities, infrastructure, and federal work. If you’ve got design or project skills, there are some strong long-term career paths here.

Employer: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric Location: Honolulu, HI (also supports Kahului – Maui & Hilo – Hawai‘i Island)

(also supports Kahului – Maui & Hilo – Hawai‘i Island) Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,600 – $127,500/year (level depends on experience)

(level depends on experience) Vacancies: Multiple (2 management roles)

Design and oversee telecom systems that keep the islands’ power grid connected – fiber, microwave, private LTE, radios, and more. Open to mid-level and senior engineers (Telecomm Engineer I or II) with telecom experience; you’ll handle design, project management, field inspections, and support major capital projects across three islands.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (hybrid work policy)

(hybrid work policy) Salary: $160,000 – $195,000/year

Lead civil design for federal and military facility projects, from site layouts and utilities to grading, drainage, and stormwater. This is a senior PE role (15+ years) where you’ll be Engineer of Record, manage design teams, mentor younger staff, and work closely with federal clients.

Employer: Bowers + Kubota Consulting

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,000 – $100,899/year

Island-based firm with 40+ years in Hawaiʻi looking for a project engineer to support Board of Water Supply (BWS) projects. You’ll coordinate with clients and contractors, keep projects on schedule and budget, handle RFIs/submittals, and visit job sites—great fit if you have 3–10 years in construction/engineering and like being in the field.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Honolulu, HI (hybrid, in-office Day 1 onboarding)

(hybrid, in-office Day 1 onboarding) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $95,000/year

Join AECOM’s Honolulu team working mainly on wastewater treatment projects. Under a senior engineer, you’ll support mid- to large-size jobs, do civil design (grading, drainage, water/wastewater), help manage budgets and schedules, and guide junior staff—ideal if you have a BS in Civil/Architectural Engineering and a couple years of design experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire across levels and disciplines.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.