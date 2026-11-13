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🚔 Honolulu public safety jobs with multiple openings up to $127K
Honolulu is busy and growing, which means steady demand for safety and security pros. If you like keeping people and places safe, these roles are worth a look.
Security Officer – Part Time Unarmed Patrol (Hotel/Resort)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $23.00/hour
- Schedule: Sat & Sun, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- What you’ll do: Patrol a premier hotel/resort, watch entrances and parking areas, write reports, and help guests feel safe. Good fit if you want steady weekend hours, customer contact, and room to pick up extra shifts through their app.
Note: A second posting shows the same job (same employer, title, pay, and schedule), so it’s listed here once.
Security Guard – Night Shift
- Employer: Obsidian Security
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full or part-time (night shift)
- Pay: Up to $19.00/hour
- Schedule: 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM, full or part-time available
- What you’ll do: Patrol buildings and grounds, monitor CCTV, respond to alarms, and write incident reports. Great if you’re calm under pressure and prefer overnight work; CPR/First Aid and prior security experience are a plus but not required.
Security Officer – Full Time X-Ray Screening (Court)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:45 AM – 4:30 PM
- What you’ll do: Screen visitors and bags at a government court using X-ray equipment, control access, and respond to incidents. A solid weekday, daytime role if you like structure and working with the public in a formal setting.
Safety Program Manager – Oahu/Maui/Hawaii Island
- Employer: Hawaiian Electric
- Location: Based on Oahu, Maui, or Hawaii Island (serving Hawaiian Electric)
- Type: Full-time, Professional/Management
- Hiring Range: $99,900 – $127,500/year
- What you’ll do: Lead company-wide safety programs, manage projects, train teams, and track safety performance. Best for someone with 5+ years of project/program management and industrial safety experience who wants to shape safety culture at a major local employer.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good safety roles in Honolulu tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.