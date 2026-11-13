Honolulu is busy and growing, which means steady demand for safety and security pros. If you like keeping people and places safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Sat & Sun, What you’ll do: Patrol a premier hotel/resort, watch entrances and parking areas, write reports, and help guests feel safe. Good fit if you want steady weekend hours, customer contact, and room to pick up extra shifts through their app.

Note: A second posting shows the same job (same employer, title, pay, and schedule), so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Obsidian Security

Obsidian Security Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full or part-time (night shift)

Full or part-time (night shift) Pay: Up to $19.00/hour

Schedule: 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM , full or part-time available

, full or part-time available What you’ll do: Patrol buildings and grounds, monitor CCTV, respond to alarms, and write incident reports. Great if you’re calm under pressure and prefer overnight work; CPR/First Aid and prior security experience are a plus but not required.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:45 AM – 4:30 PM

Mon–Fri, What you’ll do: Screen visitors and bags at a government court using X-ray equipment, control access, and respond to incidents. A solid weekday, daytime role if you like structure and working with the public in a formal setting.

Employer: Hawaiian Electric

Location: Based on Oahu, Maui, or Hawaii Island (serving Hawaiian Electric)

Based on (serving Hawaiian Electric) Type: Full-time, Professional/Management

Hiring Range: $99,900 – $127,500/year

What you’ll do: Lead company-wide safety programs, manage projects, train teams, and track safety performance. Best for someone with 5+ years of project/program management and industrial safety experience who wants to shape safety culture at a major local employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good safety roles in Honolulu tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.