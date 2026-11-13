Honolulu’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, home health, schools, and travel gigs. If you’re in patient care or support, there’s a lot of choice right now—from flexible per diem to steady full-time.

Employer: Always Best Care Senior Services

Always Best Care Senior Services Location: Honolulu, HI (in-home, Oʻahu-wide)

Type: Full-time, per diem

Full-time, Pay: PT: $80/visit; PTA: $55–$60/visit; potential $100K–$120K/year

Work 1:1 with seniors at home doing evals, reassessments, and fall-risk checks. You pick your patients and schedule, with a growing Medicare-certified home health team backing you.

Employer: Kahu Malama Nurses (Array Corporation)

(Array Corporation) Location: Honolulu, HI (free parking)

Type: Full-time, temp-to-perm

Full-time, temp-to-perm Pay: $36/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm

Lead a senior day care program—oversee daily operations, staff, care plans, and family communication. Great fit if you have long-term care or community nursing experience and want weekday hours.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Downtown Honolulu area (home visits)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $70–$75 per point, weekly pay; retention bonus

Craft OT plans in clients’ homes with flexible scheduling, full benefits, PTO, mileage options, and strong clinical support. Eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18–$28/hour

Retail pharmacy role filling prescriptions, helping patients, and learning insurance and clinical workflows. Includes full benefits, paid time off, and structured tech training.

Employer: Volare Health, LLC (Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center)

(Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center) Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time or part-time

Provide speech therapy in a 5‑star rated skilled nursing/rehab center. CFY and VitalStim candidates welcome; CEUs, health benefits, PTO, and tuition reimbursement available.

Employer: University Health Partners of Hawaii

Location: UH Mānoa + travel to schools (Honolulu, HI)

Type: Part-time (about 18 hours/week, 3 days/week)

Support the Hawaii Keiki program with Vaccines for Children coordination and EPIC superuser duties, plus school health support. Includes retirement plan with 3% match, EAP, and pet insurance.

Employer: Hawaii Behavioral Health

Location: Honolulu, HI (plus Maui & Hilo options)

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: From $70/hour (billable)

Provide ABA services for keiki with autism and developmental needs, with flexible scheduling (min. 20 billable hrs/week), clinical independence, and medical/dental benefits.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Spark M. Matsunaga VA Medical Center, Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Highlights: Education Debt Reduction Program up to $200,000, federal pension, 401(k) with up to 5% VA match, 50–55 days paid time off/year, possible CME funds

Lead the Gastroenterology Section for VA Pacific Islands, overseeing clinical care, staff, and program development while providing GI consults across Hawaiʻi, American Samoa, and Guam.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Honolulu, HI – Mapunapuna Medical Offices

Type: Full-time, onsite

Full-time, onsite Pay: $26.66–$29.62/hour

Schedule: Mon–Sat, variable between 7:30am–6:00pm

Entry-level hospital/clinic pharmacy role with on-the-job training, cashiering, and med prep. Great step if you’re starting in pharmacy; must obtain PTCB within 2 years.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Travel contract

Travel contract Pay: $1,740/week (40 hrs)

Details: 13-week assignment, 8-hr day shifts

Short-term PT travel gig with day-one health insurance, 401(k) with match, housing options, and CE/licensing reimbursement.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Travel contract

Travel contract Pay: Estimated $3,732/week ,

, Details: 16 weeks, 48 hrs/week, 12-hr days/nights

Telemetry RN travel role with day-one benefits, housing options, travel reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter.

Employer: Hawaii Pacific Health – Straub Benioff Medical Center

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE)

Full-time (0.9 FTE) Pay: $24.23–$25.51/hour

Schedule: 12-hr day/night shifts

Support telemetry/med-surg patients with direct care in a busy acute unit. Multiple pathways to qualify (CNA, nursing fundamentals, EMT, etc.) plus BLS required.

Employer: Hawaii Pacific Health – Straub Benioff Medical Center

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE)

Full-time (0.9 FTE) Pay: $55.30–$73.73/hour

Schedule: 12-hr day shifts

Care for neuro and hemodynamically unstable patients with continuous telemetry monitoring. Requires 1 year recent acute RN experience; ACLS and NIHSS preferred.

Employer: Hawaii Pacific Health – Straub Benioff Medical Center

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Full-time (1.0 FTE) Pay: $55.30–$73.73/hour

Schedule: 8-hr day shifts

Join Straub’s endoscopy team caring for GI, cardiac, and pulmonary patients needing procedures. Ideal for RNs with acute ambulatory experience; endoscopy experience and PALS/NRP are a plus.

Employer: Hawaii Pacific Health – Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE)

Full-time (0.9 FTE) Pay: $73.73–$78.73/hour

Schedule: 12-hr day shifts

Lead the NSCU team caring for high-risk newborns up to 3 months old. Requires 2 years recent NICU II experience and 6 months relief charge; BLS and NRP required.

Employer: Always Best Care Senior Services

Location: Honolulu, HI (in-home, Oʻahu-wide)

Type: Per diem

Per diem Pay: OT: $80/visit or $100K–$120K salary option (based on caseload); COTA: $60/visit

In-home OT role where you build your own caseload, focus on safety and fall prevention, and get strong clinical/admin support. Great for therapists wanting flexibility and high earning potential.

Employer: Always Best Care Senior Services – Oahu

Location: Honolulu, HI (Oʻahu-wide)

Type: Part-time or full-time

Part-time or full-time Pay: $21–$25/hour, paid weekly

Float between clients across the island providing personal care, mobility help, companionship, and rides. Flexible scheduling that can work around school; must have active NA or CNA.

Employer: Paradise Massages Waikiki and Spa

Location: Honolulu, HI (in person)

Type: Full-time, part-time, or contract

Perform a variety of massage and body treatments in Waikiki, with flexible schedules, PTO, employee discounts, and CE credits. Requires Hawaii massage license and about 1 year experience.

Employer: Wade Takenishi, DDS, LLC

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Assist with modern digital dentistry—CAD/CAM crowns, digital impressions, and imaging—while helping patients feel at ease. Experience is a plus, but motivated learners are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Honolulu, HI – Moanalua Ancillary Building

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~8:00am–4:30pm; ~25% travel

Maintain and repair diagnostic imaging systems, perform preventive maintenance, and support installs across facilities. Requires an electronics-related degree/certificate or 3–4 years medical tech field service experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.