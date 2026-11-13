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Honolulu
🏥 Honolulu Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings
7 days ago
Honolulu’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, home health, schools, and travel gigs. If you’re in patient care or support, there’s a lot of choice right now—from flexible per diem to steady full-time.
Per Diem PT & PTA Oahu - Your Patients, Your Schedule
- Employer: Always Best Care Senior Services
- Location: Honolulu, HI (in-home, Oʻahu-wide)
- Type: Full-time, per diem
- Pay: PT: $80/visit; PTA: $55–$60/visit; potential $100K–$120K/year
Work 1:1 with seniors at home doing evals, reassessments, and fall-risk checks. You pick your patients and schedule, with a growing Medicare-certified home health team backing you.
Senior Center Day Care Manager - Hiring ASAP!
- Employer: Kahu Malama Nurses (Array Corporation)
- Location: Honolulu, HI (free parking)
- Type: Full-time, temp-to-perm
- Pay: $36/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm
Lead a senior day care program—oversee daily operations, staff, care plans, and family communication. Great fit if you have long-term care or community nursing experience and want weekday hours.
Occupational Therapist – Home Visits (Oʻahu)
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Downtown Honolulu area (home visits)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70–$75 per point, weekly pay; retention bonus
Craft OT plans in clients’ homes with flexible scheduling, full benefits, PTO, mileage options, and strong clinical support. Eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$28/hour
Retail pharmacy role filling prescriptions, helping patients, and learning insurance and clinical workflows. Includes full benefits, paid time off, and structured tech training.
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) – Hale Nani
- Employer: Volare Health, LLC (Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center)
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time or part-time
Provide speech therapy in a 5‑star rated skilled nursing/rehab center. CFY and VitalStim candidates welcome; CEUs, health benefits, PTO, and tuition reimbursement available.
Special Project Health Technician (EPIC/VFC)
- Employer: University Health Partners of Hawaii
- Location: UH Mānoa + travel to schools (Honolulu, HI)
- Type: Part-time (about 18 hours/week, 3 days/week)
Support the Hawaii Keiki program with Vaccines for Children coordination and EPIC superuser duties, plus school health support. Includes retirement plan with 3% match, EAP, and pet insurance.
BCBA – Part-Time (Oʻahu/Maui/Big Island)
- Employer: Hawaii Behavioral Health
- Location: Honolulu, HI (plus Maui & Hilo options)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $70/hour (billable)
Provide ABA services for keiki with autism and developmental needs, with flexible scheduling (min. 20 billable hrs/week), clinical independence, and medical/dental benefits.
Supervisory Gastroenterologist – VA
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Spark M. Matsunaga VA Medical Center, Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Education Debt Reduction Program up to $200,000, federal pension, 401(k) with up to 5% VA match, 50–55 days paid time off/year, possible CME funds
Lead the Gastroenterology Section for VA Pacific Islands, overseeing clinical care, staff, and program development while providing GI consults across Hawaiʻi, American Samoa, and Guam.
Pharmacy Technician Trainee
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente
- Location: Honolulu, HI – Mapunapuna Medical Offices
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Pay: $26.66–$29.62/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Sat, variable between 7:30am–6:00pm
Entry-level hospital/clinic pharmacy role with on-the-job training, cashiering, and med prep. Great step if you’re starting in pharmacy; must obtain PTCB within 2 years.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,740/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Travel contract
- Pay: $1,740/week (40 hrs)
- Details: 13-week assignment, 8-hr day shifts
Short-term PT travel gig with day-one health insurance, 401(k) with match, housing options, and CE/licensing reimbursement.
Travel Telemetry RN – $3,732/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Travel contract
- Pay: Estimated $3,732/week,
- Details: 16 weeks, 48 hrs/week, 12-hr days/nights
Telemetry RN travel role with day-one benefits, housing options, travel reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter.
Nurse Aide – Telemetry Medical Surgical
- Employer: Hawaii Pacific Health – Straub Benioff Medical Center
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE)
- Pay: $24.23–$25.51/hour
- Schedule: 12-hr day/night shifts
Support telemetry/med-surg patients with direct care in a busy acute unit. Multiple pathways to qualify (CNA, nursing fundamentals, EMT, etc.) plus BLS required.
Registered Nurse, Telemetry – Neuro Progressive Care Unit
- Employer: Hawaii Pacific Health – Straub Benioff Medical Center
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE)
- Pay: $55.30–$73.73/hour
- Schedule: 12-hr day shifts
Care for neuro and hemodynamically unstable patients with continuous telemetry monitoring. Requires 1 year recent acute RN experience; ACLS and NIHSS preferred.
Registered Nurse – Endoscopy
- Employer: Hawaii Pacific Health – Straub Benioff Medical Center
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)
- Pay: $55.30–$73.73/hour
- Schedule: 8-hr day shifts
Join Straub’s endoscopy team caring for GI, cardiac, and pulmonary patients needing procedures. Ideal for RNs with acute ambulatory experience; endoscopy experience and PALS/NRP are a plus.
Registered Nurse, Charge – Newborn Special Care Unit
- Employer: Hawaii Pacific Health – Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE)
- Pay: $73.73–$78.73/hour
- Schedule: 12-hr day shifts
Lead the NSCU team caring for high-risk newborns up to 3 months old. Requires 2 years recent NICU II experience and 6 months relief charge; BLS and NRP required.
Per Diem OT & COTA Oahu – Your Caseload, Your Schedule
- Employer: Always Best Care Senior Services
- Location: Honolulu, HI (in-home, Oʻahu-wide)
- Type: Per diem
- Pay: OT: $80/visit or $100K–$120K salary option (based on caseload); COTA: $60/visit
In-home OT role where you build your own caseload, focus on safety and fall prevention, and get strong clinical/admin support. Great for therapists wanting flexibility and high earning potential.
CNA Floater Oahu – $21–$25/hr, Paid Weekly
- Employer: Always Best Care Senior Services – Oahu
- Location: Honolulu, HI (Oʻahu-wide)
- Type: Part-time or full-time
- Pay: $21–$25/hour, paid weekly
Float between clients across the island providing personal care, mobility help, companionship, and rides. Flexible scheduling that can work around school; must have active NA or CNA.
Experienced Massage Therapists
- Employer: Paradise Massages Waikiki and Spa
- Location: Honolulu, HI (in person)
- Type: Full-time, part-time, or contract
Perform a variety of massage and body treatments in Waikiki, with flexible schedules, PTO, employee discounts, and CE credits. Requires Hawaii massage license and about 1 year experience.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Wade Takenishi, DDS, LLC
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
Assist with modern digital dentistry—CAD/CAM crowns, digital impressions, and imaging—while helping patients feel at ease. Experience is a plus, but motivated learners are encouraged to apply.
Clinical / Service Delivery Tech Engineer III, Medical Imaging
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente
- Location: Honolulu, HI – Moanalua Ancillary Building
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~8:00am–4:30pm; ~25% travel
Maintain and repair diagnostic imaging systems, perform preventive maintenance, and support installs across facilities. Requires an electronics-related degree/certificate or 3–4 years medical tech field service experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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