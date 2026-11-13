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🐶 Playful Puppies & Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Honolulu
Honolulu has some very sweet dogs waiting for loving homes at the Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus. Here are a few who are ready to meet you.
Peanut Butter
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Peanut Butter is a young terrier mix pup with a cute black-and-tan coat. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.
👉 Meet Peanut Butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moon Cake
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Moon Cake is a black-and-white puppy who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, caring home. She’ll do best with people who can guide her as she grows and learns.
👉 Meet Moon Cake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Koa Tree
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Koa Tree is a young Lab mix with a black-and-white coat. As a young dog, he may already have some manners but will still enjoy training, exercise, and time with his people.
👉 Meet Koa Tree and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oreo
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Oreo is a black-and-white terrier mix puppy. She’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Honolulu and thinking about adding a dog to your ʻohana, please call the Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus at (808) 356-2218 or visit their campus to meet these pups in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.