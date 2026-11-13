Honolulu has some very sweet dogs waiting for loving homes at the Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus. Here are a few who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Peanut Butter is a young terrier mix pup with a cute black-and-tan coat. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

👉 Meet Peanut Butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Moon Cake is a black-and-white puppy who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, caring home. She’ll do best with people who can guide her as she grows and learns.

👉 Meet Moon Cake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Koa Tree is a young Lab mix with a black-and-white coat. As a young dog, he may already have some manners but will still enjoy training, exercise, and time with his people.

👉 Meet Koa Tree and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Oreo is a black-and-white terrier mix puppy. She’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Honolulu and thinking about adding a dog to your ʻohana, please call the Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus at (808) 356-2218 or visit their campus to meet these pups in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.