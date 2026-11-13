Honolulu’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for people who can run complex teams and budgets. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to move up into a bigger role, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Inkinen Executive Search (for YMCA of Honolulu )

Inkinen Executive Search (for ) Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $185,000 – $208,754

Deadline: December 21, 2026

Lead operations for one of Hawaiʻi’s largest nonprofits, with nine branches and ~1,000 staff across Oʻahu. Big-picture role focused on multi-site operations, financial sustainability, and bringing a new strategic plan to life while supporting projects like the reimagined Nuʻuanu Y.

Employer: YMCA of the USA (for YMCA of Honolulu )

(for ) Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another posting for the same COO role, this one highlights 10+ years of executive leadership, multi-site operations, strong financial skills, and experience in complex, mission-driven organizations. Good link if you want a clean list of required and preferred qualifications.

Employer: gpac (for a mechanical construction company on Oʻahu)

(for a mechanical construction company on Oʻahu) Location: Honolulu, HI / Oʻahu

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple HVAC, plumbing, and piping projects from preconstruction to closeout, managing budgets, schedules, and field teams. Great fit if you have 10–15 years in mechanical construction, enjoy mentoring project managers, and like working on complex commercial or federal jobs.

Employer: Hawaiʻi State Judiciary

Location: Honolulu, Oʻahu

Type: Full-time (Civil Service)

Salary: Not listed

Second-in-command to the Chief Court Administrator, overseeing fiscal management, project management, and facilities/security for the First Circuit Court. Good move if you have a bachelor’s degree, court/legal admin background, and supervisory experience and want a stable leadership role in public service.

Employer: Honolulu Civil Beat

Location: Honolulu, HI (hybrid; neighbor island remote considered)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000

Lead a portfolio of foundation and institutional funders for Civil Beat’s nonprofit newsroom, from prospect research to proposals and reports. Ideal for someone with 2–5 years of fundraising experience, strong writing skills, and interest in supporting local journalism.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and use it as a guide to update your resume and LinkedIn. The right fit often shows up once you’re ready for it.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.