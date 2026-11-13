Honolulu has a steady mix of caregiving and justice-focused roles right now. If you like helping kids, families, or crime victims, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (single evening shift)

Full-time (single evening shift) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Wednesday, November 25, 7:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Watch a 19‑month‑old in a calm home with no pets and no extra tasks like driving, housekeeping, or meal prep. Great if you want a focused childcare shift with clear hours and responsibilities.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (single evening shift)

Full-time (single evening shift) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Tuesday, November 24, 2026, 7:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Care for a 19‑month‑old in a relaxed setting with no driving, feeding, bathing, or bedtime routine required. Ideal if you want simple, overnight babysitting work for professional parents.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (single evening shift)

Full-time (single evening shift) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Mon, November 23, 2026, 7:00 PM – Tue, November 24, 2026, 3:00 AM

Another chance to care for the same 19‑month‑old with no pets and no extra duties like driving or bedtime. Good for sitters who want consistent, low-stress evening work.

Employer: Hawai`i State Judiciary

Location: Honolulu, HI (Oahu)

Type: Full-time, Civil Service

Salary: Not listed (SR-09 level)

Support a social services team with field work, client check-ins, and group activities for male clients. Requires male gender, high school diploma or equivalent experience, and 2 years of related supportive services (or qualifying education substitutions).

Employer: Department of the Prosecuting Attorney – City & County of Honolulu

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, Contract, Temporary

Pay: $5,527.00 per month

Provide specialized counseling and crisis support to victims and witnesses of violent crimes and families of homicide victims. Needs a degree in social work, psychology, counseling, sociology, or related field plus 2 years of professional counseling experience (including crisis counseling tied to the criminal justice system); comes with health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Honolulu’s community and social service roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.